Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Delivers Honest Take on Max Fried After Loss

The New York Yankees went cold at the plate in the August heat on Thursday, but manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t change what he got from pitcher Max Fried.
The Yankees dropped the final game of their set against the Seattle Mariners, losing 1-0 as the offense struggled to get anything going. The loss wasted a gem from Fried, who has now given the Yankees eight starts where he allowed one or fewer runs this season.
After the game, Boone said he wouldn’t change anything from Fried.
Max Fried Tosses Another Gem
Speaking to reporters after the game, Boone said he was pleased with how Fried kept him in the game despite the lack of offense. Fried is still without a win at Yankee Stadium, but did all he could on Thursday as he battled against a lineup of patient hitters. Fried allowed one run on five hits through five innings, striking out four batters and scattering two walks.
“I thought stuff again was really good,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “Sign me up for one run getting us into the middle of the game. We just obviously weren’t able to do much offensively. But I thought he threw the ball pretty well overall.”
One of Fried’s only slip-ups came in the second inning against third baseman Weston Wilson, when he left a cutter over the plate and Wilson hit a home run to left field. It was an anomaly for Fried, who had not given up a home run in 10 starts since April 16.
“Was definitely a grind, didn’t feel like I necessarily had my best stuff and was a little erratic,” Fried said. “But was able to make some big pitches, relied on Ali [Sánchez] and defense — we had some really nice defensive plays today.
“Definitely wish I had that two-strike [pitch] back to Wilson. But all in all, [we] grinded and [it] was definitely a hard-fought game today.”
Help on the Way for the Yankees
The Yankees could be getting some much-needed pitching help in the next week after Carlos Rodón completed a rehab start in Double-A Somerset. The left-hander threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, throwing 58 pitches and allowed two hits and one walk, striking out seven.
MLB.com reporter Matthew Richie noted that Rodón appears to be on track to return to the Yankees sometime early in the next week.
“It remains to be seen what version of Rodón returns as he’s preparing to rejoin the rotation — whether he’s fully built up or will be placed in a ‘piggyback’ situation with another starter,” Richie wrote. “While the rotation is set for New York’s upcoming weekend series in Toronto, there’s a chance Rodón could re-enter the fray following the Yankees’ off-day on Monday for the mid-week set in Baltimore, with decisions regarding the status of pitchers like Will Warren and Ryan Weathers looming.”
The Yankees still have other struggles, with Boone calling out the team for the lack of offense in Thursday’s shutout loss. The team has struggled since the loss of Aaron Judge, but rookie George Lombard has added some pop to the lineup since being called up this month.
Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Delivers Honest Take on Max Fried After Loss