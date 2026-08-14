Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Delivers Honest Take on Max Fried After Loss

The New York Yankees went cold at the plate in the August heat on Thursday, but manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t change what he got from pitcher Max Fried.

The Yankees dropped the final game of their set against the Seattle Mariners, losing 1-0 as the offense struggled to get anything going. The loss wasted a gem from Fried, who has now given the Yankees eight starts where he allowed one or fewer runs this season.

After the game, Boone said he wouldn’t change anything from Fried.

Max Fried Tosses Another Gem

Speaking to reporters after the game, Boone said he was pleased with how Fried kept him in the game despite the lack of offense. Fried is still without a win at Yankee Stadium, but did all he could on Thursday as he battled against a lineup of patient hitters. Fried allowed one run on five hits through five innings, striking out four batters and scattering two walks.