Yankees Send 4-Word Message to Aaron Judge After MLB Announcement

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge helped the team rebound after a dismal loss and added to his league-leading home run total, earning a strong message from the team.

Still, the AL Player of the Month isn’t quite satisfied with how he’s playing.

Judge and the Yankees bounced back from a loss to the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies on Saturday, with Judge hitting his MLB-leading 18th home run of the season as the team won 13-1. Judge leads the AL in home runs and is tied with Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies for the MLB lead, but told reporters after the game that he believes he could be hitting better.

Yankees Give Props to Aaron Judge

Judge jumped to the top of the MLB leaderboard in the top of the first inning on Saturday, blasting a solo home run to give him 18 for the season. The MLB took to Twitter to announce that Judge added to his league lead with the shot, though Schwarber would tie his lead later in the day.

Aaron Judge goes the other way for his league-leading 18th home run of the season!

After Judge helped lead the Yankees to the turnaround win on Saturday, the team took to social media to share a four-word message to him.

“Court was in session,” the team wrote in a post on X.

Despite his big day, Judge told reporters after the game that he’s still not feeling fully comfortable at the plate.

“I don’t feel too great at the plate,” Judge said, via The Associated Press. “Always a work in progress.”

Judge’s numbers may disagree. While he has fallen below the .400 average he held for much of the season, the Yankees slugger is still hitting .395 with 18 homers and 46 RBIs.

He has been helping the team in a number of ways. Judge was intentionally walked in what ended up being a 10-run fifth inning on Saturday, telling reporters afterward that he’s happy to get on base any way he can.

“If I can get on base for those guys, they’re going to do something special,” Judge said. “You never know what’s going to happen — you’ve just got to stay ready to hit every single time.”

Aaron Judge Staying Disciplined

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave some big props to Judge for staying so disciplined at the plate. Boone noted that Judge does not get caught chasing bad pitches often, which puts a lot of pressure on opposing pitchers.

“Ultimately, if you’re going to have real success, you’ve got to rely on a little bit of chase with him,” Boone said. “He’s just gotten so good at not chasing. You just don’t see him leave the zone that often. As dangerous as he is and as much power as he (has), when you’re not leaving the strike zone, I’m sure that can’t be an entirely comfortable feeling for a pitcher.”

The Yankees moved to 31-20 with the win, two wins behind the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League. The Red Sox split their Saturday doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles, allowing the Yankees to extend their division lead to 5.5 games.