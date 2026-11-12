Yankees’ Aaron Judge Sends 3-Word Message to Teammate After Historic Feat

The New York Yankees have received an important individual achievement following a challenging 2026 campaign. Although the team won 93 regular-season games, it failed to advance beyond the American League Division Series for the second consecutive year.

One of the biggest positives was Cam Schlittler’s emergence. The right-hander delivered an outstanding first full major-league season and became a key part of the Yankees’ rotation. His performances also placed him among the league’s most prominent pitchers.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge remains central to the Yankees’ plans. The captain appeared in only 66 games in 2026, making his recovery an important offseason priority as the organization prepares for another campaign.

Aaron Judge Celebrates Cam Schlittler’s Unanimous Cy Young Award

Aaron Judge congratulated Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler on Instagram after Schlittler won the 2026 AL Cy Young Award unanimously. Judge reshared the team’s announcement and added a brief celebratory message.

“Congrats brother!! Unanimous!!! 🏆” Judge wrote on his Instagram Story.

Schlittler received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

He became the third Yankees pitcher to win the American League Cy Young Award unanimously, joining Ron Guidry in 1978 and Gerrit Cole in 2023.

The 25-year-old finished the season 14-6 with an American League-best 1.95 ERA. He also recorded 239 strikeouts across 193⅔ innings in 33 starts.

His numbers placed him among baseball’s most dominant starting pitchers. Schlittler also led the American League in pitching WAR per FanGraphs, finishing with a 6.2 mark.

Consistency defined the right-hander’s award-winning season: he allowed one run or fewer in 21 starts, the most in the majors, and posted a 1.16 ERA in 17 road starts.

Schlittler’s unanimous selection made him the Yankees’ seventh Cy Young winner, a career milestone after progressing through their minor league system.

Judge’s public congratulations highlighted the achievement’s significance within the Yankees clubhouse. However, the captain also has his own recovery to manage as the team prepares for its next season.

Aaron Judge Receives Positive Health Update From Brian Cashman

While Judge celebrated Schlittler’s achievement, Yankees captain Judge continued recovering from an injury-disrupted 2026 season.

GM Brian Cashman updated fans after Judge’s follow-up with Dr. Pearl.

According to Cashman’s comments shared by “SNY Yankees,” Judge is currently in a good place. The general manager also confirmed that no additional procedures are planned.

“Aaron Judge had his follow-up with Dr. Pearl, which I think at the last Zoom call I had, we had said was yet to happen, and has happened, and he’s currently in a good place,” Cashman said.

Judge will rest through the offseason before next season, Cashman said, without specifying a return date or further medical details.

Judge’s limited availability hurt New York in 2026. The three-time AL MVP played just 66 games, leaving the Yankees without their captain for much of the season.

His importance to the franchise remains clear as the team evaluates its roster for the future.

Judge is also scheduled to earn $40 million next season under the contract he signed in 2022.

Cashman’s positive assessment of Judge’s recovery offers encouragement as the Yankees seek to keep their captain healthy, build on Schlittler’s breakthrough season, and return to contention.