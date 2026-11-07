Yankees’ Cody Bellinger & Former Cubs Teammate Handed Major Honor

The 2026 MLB offseason has begun with several individual awards recognizing the players who made a difference throughout the regular season. Defensive performances have received particular attention, with the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove honors highlighting the best fielders across the American and National Leagues.

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs both had players among the league’s standout defenders. As teams assess their rosters and prepare for next season, these awards also recognize players who consistently influenced games with their work in the field.

The latest honors have added another notable chapter to the season for two players who previously shared a clubhouse in Chicago. Their defensive performances have now earned recognition at the highest individual level.

Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong Win Platinum Glove Awards

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger won the 2026 AL Platinum Glove, while former Cubs teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong claimed the NL award. Both were named their leagues’ top defenders.

Rawlings announced the winners Friday after the Gold Glove ceremony. Fans and defensive analytics select each league’s top defender from Gold Glove winners for the Platinum Glove.

Crow-Armstrong won the National League award after an outstanding season in center field, recording 26 Outs Above Average and 16 Defensive Runs Saved, according to “MLB.”

He also earned his second straight Gold Glove, leading the majors in Outs Above Average.

The 24-year-old’s consistency, range, speed, and coverage helped him make difficult catches and rank among league leaders in several defensive categories.

Bellinger won the American League Platinum Glove after a standout Yankees defensive season, recording 21 Defensive Runs Saved—tied for third-most in the majors.

He previously won a Gold Glove with the Dodgers in 2019. This marks his second Gold Glove season and first Platinum Glove.

Bellinger played two seasons with the Cubs before joining the Yankees, while Crow-Armstrong became one of their top defenders.

Their latest achievements give both former teammates another major individual award to celebrate as the 2026 MLB offseason continues.

Cubs and Blue Jays Also Earn Team Defensive Honors

The Chicago Cubs earned their second consecutive National League Team Gold Glove, recognizing their strong defense in 2026.

Chicago led the majors with 72 Outs Above Average and 115 Defensive Runs Saved, highlighting the Cubs’ collective defensive strength.

Crow-Armstrong helped lead the success, while third baseman Alex Bregman earned a Gold Glove, adding to Chicago’s defensive honors.

The Cubs’ latest award was their third since Rawlings introduced the team category in 2020. Back-to-back wins reflect their consistent defense over the past two seasons.

In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays received the Team Gold Glove Award. Toronto recorded 51 Defensive Runs Saved, ranking third in the American League, and finished fifth with 14 Outs Above Average.

Crow-Armstrong’s recognition adds to a successful awards season. He was named MLB Players Association Player of the Year and remains an NL MVP and Silver Slugger finalist.

The MVP announcement is scheduled for November 12, while the Silver Slugger Awards will follow on November 17.

Bellinger’s Platinum Glove win and Crow-Armstrong’s latest achievement have added further recognition to two of the season’s most notable defensive performers.