Yankees-Orioles Series Gets Schedule Change In Anticipation of Inclement Weather

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to finish the regular season with a three-game series at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Originally, this was the schedule for the series:

Game 1: Friday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Sunday @ 3:20 p.m. EDT

However, the schedule has been changed in anticipation of inclement weather.

Yankees-Orioles Series Gets Major Schedule Change

On Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said discussions are being had about possibly having a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: Boone says that with the nor’easter coming, there have been “talks” about a potential doubleheader tomorrow and no game Saturday. No decision yet, but there has been discussion.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: There are discussions underway about a possible Yankees/Orioles doubleheader Friday, Aaron Boone said. Forecast is not good for Saturday and Sunday.

Later on Thursday, the Yankees officially announced there will be a doubleheader on Friday.

The Yankees wrote on X: Saturday’s Yankees-Orioles game (Saturday, September 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Friday, September 25, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05 p.m.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.

Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.

The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

Before the Orioles series, the Yankees will finish a four-game set against the Rays on Thursday night.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Baltimore Orioles were officially eliminated from postseason contention after the Chicago White Sox’s win on Thursday.

The Orioles have a 78-81 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

Baltimore has the day off on Thursday after winning three straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, eliminating Toronto from postseason contention.