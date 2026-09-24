Yankees-Orioles Series Facing Potential Schedule Change Due to Inclement Weather

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay pushing back the start of a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Yankees-Orioles Series Could Have Major Schedule Change
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said discussions are being had about possibly having a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.
The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: Boone says that with the nor’easter coming, there have been “talks” about a potential doubleheader tomorrow and no game Saturday. No decision yet, but there has been discussion.
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: There are discussions underway about a possible Yankees/Orioles doubleheader Friday, Aaron Boone said. Forecast is not good for Saturday and Sunday.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.
Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.
The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.
Before the Orioles series, the Yankees will finish a four-game set against the Rays on Thursday night.
Baltimore Orioles Right Now
The Baltimore Orioles have technically not been eliminated from postseason contention yet.
Just one more Orioles loss or one more Chicago White Sox win will officially eliminate Baltimore.
The Orioles have a 78-81 record. They won six of their last 10 games.
Baltimore has the day off on Thursday after winning three straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, eliminating Toronto from postseason contention.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees-Orioles series could have a major schedule change in anticipation of inclement weather.
Yankees-Orioles Series Facing Potential Schedule Change Due to Inclement Weather