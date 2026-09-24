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Yankees-Orioles Series Facing Potential Schedule Change Due to Inclement Weather

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Washington Nationals v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay pushing back the start of a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to finish the regular season with a three-game series at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Here is the current schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: Friday @ 7:05 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Sunday @ 3:20 p.m. EDT

Yankees-Orioles Series Could Have Major Schedule Change

Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 29: The tarp covers the infield as the game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said discussions are being had about possibly having a doubleheader on Friday in anticipation of inclement weather.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty wrote on X: Boone says that with the nor’easter coming, there have been “talks” about a potential doubleheader tomorrow and no game Saturday. No decision yet, but there has been discussion.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: There are discussions underway about a possible Yankees/Orioles doubleheader Friday, Aaron Boone said. Forecast is not good for Saturday and Sunday.

New York Yankees Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.

Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Carlos Rodón #55, Ben Rice #22, Aaron Judge #99 celebrate with the team after game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 2-0. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

Before the Orioles series, the Yankees will finish a four-game set against the Rays on Thursday night.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Andrew Kittredge #39 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates with Carlos Narváez #75 after a 4-2 victory in game one of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles have technically not been eliminated from postseason contention yet.

Just one more Orioles loss or one more Chicago White Sox win will officially eliminate Baltimore.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Orioles have a 78-81 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

Baltimore has the day off on Thursday after winning three straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, eliminating Toronto from postseason contention.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees-Orioles Series Facing Potential Schedule Change Due to Inclement Weather

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