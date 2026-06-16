Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Shares Concerning Update on Trent Grisham

The New York Yankees’ outfield has taken another hit.

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast that outfielder Trent Grisham is expected to miss a “few weeks” with a hamstring injury.

In 66 games this season, Grisham is slashing .232/.341/.406 with eight home runs and 35 RBI.

Grisham Injured in Yankees Loss

Grisham landed on the injured list Saturday, a day after leaving the Yankees’ 8-5 loss over the Toronto Blue Jays with a right hamstring strain. The 29-year-old was scheduled to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity of his injury and how long he could be out.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s not a long-term thing, but we felt like the 10 days was probably necessary,” Boone said, via the New York Post.

Grisham went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the series-opener against Toronto and has a .981 OPS in 36 at-bats this month, well above his season mark of .787.

The eight-year veteran, who slugged a career-best 34 homers in 2025, will now likely be out into July.

Yankees’ Injury List Grows Longer

Grisham’s injury is a big blow. Five players from the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup are now on the IL, including outfielders Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf).

The timing couldn’t be much worse for Grisham, who was hitting .370 with a .987 OPS over his last 19 games.

“It’s just the cost of doing business sometimes,” Grisham said. “Sometimes (injuries) come in bunches, sometimes they don’t happen at all.”

Jasson Dominguez, who’d missed more than a month with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, was activated off the IL in a corresponding move. The former top prospect homered in Saturday’s 3-1 win.

The Yankees took two of three games from their AL East rivals to improve to 43-27, 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York was slated to open a series against the Chicago White Sox at home on Tuesday.