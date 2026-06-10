Yankees Outfielder Survives Scare in Win Over Guardians

The New York Yankees are already down one regular outfielder, with three-time MVP Aaron Judge currently on the IL with a stress fracture of his right rib. In Wednesday’s 8-4 defeat of the Cleveland Guardians, the Bronx Bombers nearly lost another.

New York received a scare when center fielder Trent Grisham collided with right fielder Jose Caballero to end the first inning. Grisham retreated to the fence on a flyball by Stuart Fairchild when Caballero, a super utilityman, collided with him, causing his head to smack against the fence. The 29-year-old stayed briefly on the warning track, hands on knees, before jogging off with Caballero.

Grisham shook it off and appeared to be OK. He singled to lead off the next half-inning, then came around to score on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s two-run triple.

“I’m fine,” Grisham said afterward, via YES Network.

Grisham’s Bat Heating Up

Grisham had a big day in the sweep of Cleveland, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. He also stole a base.

The win was the Yankees’ (41-26) fourth straight and sixth in the last nine games, pulling the club even with the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League East.

“A sweep’s always good, no matter when it comes,” Grisham said, via YES. “I thought we played some really good baseball throughout the whole series. (We) won in a few different ways. It was a good series.”

Grisham went 5-for-13 with five runs scored in the three games. He is batting a healthy .375 in 32 at-bats this month, raising his overall slash line to .232/.342/.409.

Caballero Shifts to Outfield

Caballero was playing just his fourth game this season in right field. The 29-year-old has spent most of his time at shortstop, but with Anthony Volpe back from the IL, Caballero is likely to move around more.

Caballero has been productive at the plate, slashing .258/.313/.390 with five homers and 18 RBI. His 15 stolen bases rank tied for eighth in the majors with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr.