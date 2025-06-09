Yankees Inexplicably Overlook Possible Pitching Solution

Allan Winans is putting on a historic show at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. And yet somehow, inexplicably, he’s still waiting for a phone call from the New York Yankees.

At 29 years old, Winans isn’t some breakout kid or late-blooming mystery. He’s a known quantity in professional baseball – reliable, efficient, and now, in 2025, downright dominant. But while the Yankees’ rotation has twisted in the wind with injuries, spot starts, and bullpen patchwork, Winans has remained buried at Triple-A, dealing on a weekly basis like it’s just another Tuesday.

Which begs the question: What exactly are the Yankees waiting for?

Allan Winans Exceeds Expectations at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Winans was never supposed to be “the guy.” Drafted in the 17th round of the 2018 draft by the Mets. Scooped up by the Braves in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in 2021. And then in January, claimed by the Yankees off waivers in a low-risk depth move that didn’t raise a single eyebrow at the time.

But the right-hander has spent years outperforming expectations.

In 2023 and 2024, he was one of the steadiest arms in Atlanta’s Triple-A rotation, logging a 2.85 ERA in one of those seasons, 3.30 in the other. He kept walks low, chewed up innings like a big leaguer in waiting. Unfortunately, when he did get his chance with the Braves at the major league level, the results were inconsistent – a 7.20 ERA across eight appearances, most of them forgettable.

It didn’t help that Atlanta’s staff was already loaded. The opportunities dried up, and Winans was pushed aside.

But now, he’s better than ever. In fact, this version of Allan Winans isn’t just surviving Triple-A hitters, he’s overwhelming them.

Allan Winans Boasts Minuscule ERA of 0.23

In nine appearances for the RailRiders, seven of them starts, Winans has pitched 39.0 innings, giving up just one earned run for a minuscule ERA of 0.23. He has allowed 28 hits and 11 walks for a WHIP of 1.00, with 45 strikeouts.

On April 23 against Charlotte, Winans lasted 3.2 innings and struck out 10 of the 11 batters he faced. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that feat has not been completed in MLB since 1961.

As Yardbarker noted on Saturday, the Yankees “need to do something about” Winans. And yet, they haven’t.

No call-up. No spot start. No reward for a pitcher who’s clearly evolved into something more than just a depth option.

It’s not like the Yankees are stacked five deep with Cy Young candidates. Injuries have thinned the rotation, with Gerrit Cole lost for the season, Luis Gil out until after the All-Star break, Marcus Stroman facing an uncertain future.

And Winans? Still in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Still dominating.

Perhaps the Yankees front office sees him as more of a Quad-A pitcher – great in Triple-A, not quite there for the majors. But even if that’s the case, why not test the theory now, while he’s white-hot? Especially when the alternatives have been a revolving door of inconsistency?

There’s one other possibility: maybe the Yankees are showcasing him.

As his stock rises with every strikeout, Winans becomes a more valuable trade chip. If the Yankees don’t believe he fits their long-term plans, flipping him while his value is high makes some sense.

Which brings the story back to its original question: What exactly are the Yankees waiting for?

Because if Winans gets traded and ends up being a solid back-end starter in Milwaukee or Tampa Bay by August while the Yankees are still scraping together bullpen games and praying for innings, that’s going to be a tough one to explain.