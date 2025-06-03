Yankees Cut Ties With $47 Million Pitcher 1 Day After Adding Him to Roster

The New York Yankees are saying goodbye to veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco, just one day after adding him to their roster for a critical game.

The Yankees had selected the 38-year-old’s contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 1, joining the team before the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carrasco was a regular part of the rotation to start the season, making six starts and two relief appearances before being designated for assignment in May.

The Yankees moved on from Carrasco just as quickly, placing him on outright waivers on June 2.

Carlos Carrasco Waived in ‘Expected’ Move

Carrasco’s elevation from Triple-A was not expected to be a long-term move, with New York Post reporter Joel Sherman noting that he was only expected to provide some depth for the series finale in Los Angeles. After dropping the first two games of the weekend set, the Yankees took down the Dodgers in Sunday’s series finale.

“Source: Not unexpectedly, Carlos Carrasco was with the Yankees for just 1 day as pitching depth protection and was placed on outright waivers,” Sherman shared in a post on X. “With no unexpected setbacks, the NYY were lined up to activate Fernando Cruz from the IL on Tuesday.

The Yankees needed some pitching support after using six of their eight available relief pitchers in an 18-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. The Yankees didn’t end up needing Corrasco on Sunday as starter Ryan Yarbrough gave them 6.0 solid innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run.

It’s not clear what the future holds for Corrasco, who led MLB with 18 wins in 2017 and earned a $47 million contract with Cleveland at his peak.

Yankees Getting Boost in Pitching Rotation Soon

The Yankees could be getting a big boost in the coming weeks as reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is nearing his return from a lat strain suffered during spring training in February.

As Rotoballer reported on May 19, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was optimistic that Gil would stick to his initial recovery timeline and rejoin the team sometime early in the summer.

“New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil (lat) is still on track in his throwing program, according to manager Aaron Boone, and he’s targeting a return to the mound in two to three weeks,” the report noted.

Boone’s update means Gil will return close to the end of his being placed on the 60-day injured list in March.

“It’s been a disappointing development so far this year for Gil, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA (4.14 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 171 strikeouts and a league-high 77 walks in 151 2/3 innings over 29 regular-season starts,” the Rotoballer report noted.

Boone has been a big proponent of Gil, saying he could see during spring training in his rookie season that he would be special.

“I always go back to that outing in Clearwater, where he was already sent down to Minor League camp and we brought him over,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “He just kind of overwhelmed the Phillies that day with his stuff, has taken it and not really stopped.”