Yankees’ Paul Skenes Trade Pitch Costs Huge 4-Player Return

The New York Yankees of yesteryear would’ve done it.

George Steinbrenner would’ve done it.

Will the Yankees of 2026 do it, though? Especially right ahead of a potential lockout?

The ‘it’ in question: Trade for Paul Skenes.

Skenes is the superstar ace right-handed pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and because he pitches in a small market for a less-than-optimal team, his name has been in trade rumors essentially since he arrived in the major leagues.

This is Skenes’ third season, and he has had a slightly bumpier path than in either of his first two, but he’s still Skenes. He’s still viewed as a bonafide superstar with a profile that fits much more simply into the Bronx than into Pittsburgh.

The Pirates, of course, would have to want to trade Skenes. But if they did? The Yankees could sure offer quite the trade package.

Yankees’ Paul Skenes Trade Idea

Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer came up with a trade concept for Skenes in a new article on Friday.

Rymer actually suggests that to make the deal work, the Pirates would trade both Skenes and the contact-oriented outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

In return, the Yankees would trade Ben Rice, Spencer Jones, Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange.

Yep, that’s a slugger with 38 home runs, a 6-foot-7 youngster with immense raw power, and two top-100 pitching prospects.

“(Rice) has 38 home runs, but only nine of those have come in the second half,” Rymer writes. “He’s also not young, as he’ll turn 28 years old in February. As impressive as Jones has been as a rookie (111 OPS+, 10 HR), his 36.0 K% shows he’s lost none of the volatility that made him such a polarizing prospect. He’s a sensible sacrifice, as are Rodríguez and Lagrange if the prize is Skenes.”

Rymer then points to what the Yankees’ rotation would look like: Skenes, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.

“The Yankees already have MLB’s best starting pitching ERA right now, so adding Skenes could push their rotation into a rare tier,” Rymer writes.

He notes that Reynolds would be a nice fit in left field for the Yankees with Cody Bellinger in center and Aaron Judge in right.

Would Pirates Say Yes?

It would be bold, but it would also be quite the haul for the Pirates.