Yankees Could Be Impacted by $245 Million In Breaking MLB News

The New York Yankees‘ 2026 campaign has been quite impressive despite the many injuries that have circled through the roster.

They currently sit 1.5 games behind first place in the American League. On Friday, May 28, the Yankees begin a three-game series against the Athletics.

The Yankees $291 million lineup currently leads the MLB in home runs, with several players leading the discussion surrounding AL MVP.

However, in 2027, the Yankees may be forced to make some changes to their expensive roster.

New York Yankees’ Roster Could Be Affected By Newly Proposed Salary Cap in 2027

Just under halfway through the 2026 season, MLB owners have proposed a salary cap and salary floor beginning in 2027.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote on X:

“BREAKING: As expected, MLB proposed a hard salary cap to union officials today as part of the next CBA, sources tell ESPN. The salary floor for teams beginning in 2027 would be set at $171.2 million which includes player benefits with the ceiling at $245.3 million.”

Teams that would be affected by this new proposition are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, and the New York Yankees.

A Yankees News account on X shared:

“BREAKING: The MLB proposes a salary cap of $245.3M and a floor of $171.2M for the 2027 season. This would mean the Yankees would have to shed payroll to become cap compliant. Expect a long, long lockout if they hold on this.”

Senior writer for The Athletic Ethan Drellich shared that MLB owners are proposing the salary cap and floor per fan request. Similar to the ‘necessary’ changes made on the field with ABS and the pitch clock. Owners also want to split the revenue with the players 50/50.

The Yankees have ranked within the top 10 in payroll the last 10 seasons, slipping out of the top 5 once only once in 2018.

Currently, the Yankees sit third in the MLB behind the Dodgers and Mets with a payroll of $291 million before luxury tax. Meaning they are looking at about $46 million in contract restructures and trades for 2027.

What Would a Salary Cap Look Like For the Yankees Roster Next Season?

The proposed salary cap from MLB owners is currently just an idea, if–and that’s a big if–it were to get approved by the MLBPA, there would be a negotiating period.

Jesse Rogers writes on X:

“Side note: If the union agrees to the concept of a cap, the league would be open to negotiating a host of things incuding phasing it in, a Larry Bird-esque rule and changes to free agency/arbitration etc, etc. Early stages here.”

But in a world where a lockout does not persist if the salary cap is in place next season, what would changes would the Yankees make?

Obviously, the Yankees wouldn’t want to trade any of their big budget players like Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rondon (whose contracts all exceed over $25 million per year) unless absolutely necessary. They could resort to contract restructure, something the NFL is particularly familiar with.

Players like Judge can take a pay cut in the upcoming season, to make room for players who are in the final year of their contract to ensure that the Yankees have the guys to go all the way.

The MLBPA has until December 1, 2026 when the current collective bargaining agreement expires to make their decision on a salary cap for 2027.