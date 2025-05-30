Yankees Predicted to Bench 41-Game Starter for Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees are getting closer to Giancarlo Stanton’s return to the field, but the team will face a difficult decision once he’s back in the lineup.

The 35-year-old slugger is nearing the final stages of rehab after suffering tendinitis in both elbows, with general manager Brian Cashman giving an optimistic update this week. The Yankees will need to find a place for him in the lineup, and one analyst believes that means a 41-game starter will need to hit the bench.

Yankees Could Bench Solid Contributor

SI.com’s Delilah Bourque suggested that the Yankees could bench catcher Austin Wells in order to make room for Stanton in the lineup.

Bourque added that Wells has been a solid contributor this season, but fallen short of Rice’s contributions and could be a candidate to hit the bench when Stanton is back.

Yankees Get Good News on Giancarlo Stanton

While the Yankees don’t have an exact date circled on the calendar yet for Stanton’s return, Cashman has hinted that it will be coming sometime in the next few weeks. Stanton has been able to hit and run, a key step in his rehab, and will progress to a rehab assignment sometime after that.

Stanton was a key part of New York’s run to the World Series last season, finishing with a slash line of .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs.

The Yankees could take an entirely different direction after Stanton’s return, with some analysts suggesting he could become trade bait. As Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News noted, trading Stanton could make room for Rice to take on a bigger role with the team.

“Stanton’s injuries are frustrating, but he produced on the biggest stage last year,” Mohammed wrote. “In the postseason, he hit seven home runs in the postseason and carried the Yankees’ offense. However, his return from injury would prevent their breakout star from playing. Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Wells have secured their jobs, and, without a position change, there would be no room for Rice.”

The Yankees have managed to jump out to a 35-20 record this season, even without Stanton in the lineup. They currently hold a 6.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, the largest division lead in the majors.