Yankees Predicted to Bid For Alex Bregman, Their ‘Interest is Real’ Report Says

Alex Bregman

The New York Yankees continue to chase offensive upgrades to compensate for the loss of Juan Soto to a record-setting contract offer from the New York Mets. The departure of Soto for a 15-year, $765 million deal to play at Citi Field in Queens leaves the Yankees without his 41 home runs and career-high 7.9 Wins Above Replacement figure.

Even with Aaron Judge and a resurgent Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup, Soto’s production will be missed — unless the Yankees can find a free agent or trade candidate who can bring a new jolt to the lineup. According to longtime MLB.com Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch, one piece who the Yankees are now strongly considering is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

“Hearing more buzz connecting Yankees to Alex Bregman,” Hoch reported on his X (formerly Twitter) account, adding that The Yankees’ “interest is real.”

Bregman Linked to Red Sox, but Boston is Paralyzed

The 30-year-old free agent Bregman had previously been linked to the Boston Red Sox, but recent reports revealed that there is an “internal divide” in the Red Sox organization over whether to pursue Bregman, whose is reportedly seeking a contract that would be at least $200 million.

The Astros have said they want to retain Bregman but their offer to the 2024 Gold Glove winner so far stands at about $50 million below the point where Bregman reportedly wants negotiations to start.

The Red Sox remain paralyzed when it comes to making an offer to Bregman because while Manager Alex Cora, who served on the Houston coaching staff in Bregman’s second season of 2017, and team President Sam Kennedy are reported to favor signing Bregman, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is “more circumspect,” according to a MassLive report.

That would leave room for the Yankees to swoop in and place their bid on Bregman. In the Bronx, Bregman would slot in at third base as the incumbent at the Yankees’ hot corner, Jazz Chisolm, would move back to second base. That position is Chisolm’s natural slot, and it is now vacant with the departure in free agency of Gleyber Torres.

Now ‘Clearly’ Best Offensive Player Available

With Soto and former Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames now signed, Bregman is “now clearly the best offensive player available, making him an attractive Plan B for the parties who missed out,” according to CBS Sports columnist R.J. Anderson. Anderson added that, “It doesn’t hurt Bregman’s market that he’s signaled he’d be open to changing positions in the right situation.” But if he signs with the Yankees, a position switch would not be necessary for the 2015 Number Two overall draft pick.

In nine seasons with the Astros, Bregman has belted 191 home runs and posted a .768 OPS. But on a Yankees team that is aiming to win its first World Series since 2009, and what would be only its second of the 21st century, it could be Bregman’s leadership and playoff experience that benefits the team most.

In every full season he has played, starting in 2017, Bregman has played in the postseason. That includes three World Series, and two World Series victories, in 2017 and 2022.

In 2024, however, the Astros lost in the Wild Card round, 2-0 to the Detroit Tigers. That was the shortest playoff run of Bregman’s career.