Yankees Predicted to Lose Out on Top Trade Deadline Pitcher to NL Contender

“When it comes down to a fit, why not the Pirates?” Greenspan wrote. “Pittsburgh is desperate to end a 10-year playoff drought and, thanks to a fun young core and some shrewd offseason moves, the franchise is firmly in the mix for a postseason spot. The Pirates sure could use a right-handed reliever; the club recently cut ties with its Opening Day closer, Dennis Santana, after he pitched to a 6.05 ERA in 44 games.”

There have been several other teams listed as likely suitors for Miller, which could give the Padres the leeway to set a high asking price.

Yankees Still Considered Top Contender for Mason Miller

The Yankees may still be the most motivated team when it comes to Miller. USA Today insider Bob Nightengale reported last week that the team was in hot pursuit of the Padres closer and could be particularly motivated given the extended absence of Aaron Judge and the need to stay afloat until he returns.

“The Yankees are desperate for a backup catcher and have their eyes on Ryan Jeffers from the Minnesota Twins, crave All-Star closer Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres, and would love to find another bat,” Nightengale wrote. “Meanwhile, they’ll be praying Aaron Judge returns before October to save their season.”

Landing Miller would not be cheap. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic put together a mock trade proposal that would have the Yankees shipping away two major leaguers and two top prospects.

“Miller is under contract through 2029, and there’s no guarantee San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will trade him at the deadline. He might have to be blown away by a package to consider moving Miller,” Kirschner wrote.”

Kirschner suggested the Yankees could land Miller for starting pitcher Will Warren and shortstop outfielder Jasson Domínguez along with prospects Dax Kilby and Ben Hess.

“In this proposal, the Padres would receive two major leaguers, Warren and Domínguez, and two prospects,” Kirschner wrote. “Warren has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter, while Domínguez has not yet lived up to his prospect hype. Kilby is one of the Yankees’ best infield prospects, while Hess projects as a back-end starter with big strikeout numbers.”