Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With Former First-Round Outfielder

The New York Yankees are expected to add some offensive help to their lineup to make up for the absence of Aaron Judge, but it could cost them a former first-round pick to do it.

The Yankees have been connected to several big names ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline, though the team has yet to start making moves. Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News predicted the team would take an aggressive approach, adding pieces to the lineup and pitching staff.

In a breakdown of the team’s needs and potential trade pieces, Phillips predicted the Yankees would be active in making up for the massive hole in the lineup with Judge missing. He noted it would cost the team, with former first-rounder Spencer Jones potentially leaving.

“Injuries to Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have put the Yankees in the market for a bat, especially a right-handed one who can play the outfield,” Phillips wrote. “But while Stanton and Judge have uncertain timelines, all three are expected back, meaning the Yankees would eventually have to create space on a roster that also includes the optionable — and tradeable — Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones.”

Phillips noted that the Yankees are expected to be especially aggressive in finding another catcher, with the current group failing to contribute much on offense. He noted that Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers could be a top target, though the Twins have reportedly shifted to buying as they aim to contend.

Jones has bounced between Triple-A and the Yankees this season, but failed to make much of an impact in the Bronx. He is hitting a slash line of .230/.316/.379 with three home runs over 36 games.

Spencer Jones Not Bothered By Trade Talk

Jones is no stranger to trade rumors, seeing his name come up regularly in the past as a coveted prospect.

“Obviously the Yankees being the Yankees, they’re always in a position to acquire,” Jones said, via the New York Post. “So in the minor leagues, I remember my first couple years, first times going through it, everybody’s kind of shaky, ‘What’s going on?’ People are thinking about that more than the game, and that’s not really the way to operate. But that’s just the reality of the situation. Obviously the older you are, and the more times you see guys moving to different places, guys coming, guys going, we just see it as part of it.”