Yankees Predicted to Sign 190-HR Replacement for Jazz Chisholm

The New York Yankees are heading toward an offseason where Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be a free agent and potentially be seeking a pretty big contract.

The Yanks will want to make an October playoff run first, but eventually, they’re going to have to figure out what to do with Jazz.

If they decide that bringing him back is not the answer, that’ll leave a pretty big opening at second base.

But if that is indeed what happens, there’s one obvious replacement that the Yankees could pursue: Brandon Lowe.

Brandon Lowe to Yankees?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote in a new article on Wednesday that he thinks Lowe will end up with the Yankees whenever this potentially contentious offseason concludes.

Buckley adds that it could be a three-year contract worth about $25 million per year.