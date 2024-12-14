Yankees Predicted to Sign 44-Home Run Slugger From Rival to Replace Soto

The New York Yankees have a need to add a bat to replace Juan Soto and one prediction has them landing a slugging outfielder.

Since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the focus has been on pitching. But, in Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report’s latest free agent predictions, he has the Yankees signing slugging outfielder Anthony Santander from the Baltimore Orioles to replace Juan Soto.

“The Yankees bounced back from the disappointing Soto outcome by trading for Brewers closer Devin Williams Friday afternoon,” Beaston wrote. “The team is likely not done as it looks to re-establish itself as a destination for free agents. on Heyman reported that the organization is interested in switch-hitting right fielder Anthony Santander.

Adding Santander makes almost too much sense,” Beaston added. “he 30-year-old would fill a void left by Soto and is a better defender than the high-priced free agent. He also hit more home runs than his more famous peer. Both were All-Stars, both were Silver Sluggers… The Yankees may want to jump at the opportunity to sign him. If not, they will miss out on his bat and, more importantly, what he would bring defensively (2.07 range factor per game).”

Adding Santander makes a lot of sense as Beaston writes. The slugging outfielder would be a perfect replacement for Soto as he can play in the outfield and his switch-hitting bat would fit nicely in Yankee Stadium.

In 2024 with the Orioles, Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs.

Santander Seeking 5-Year Deal

Santander is searching for a five-year deal in free agency.

The slugging outfielder has plenty of suitors in free agency, according to New York Post’s MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Santander, an outfielder most recently with the Orioles, is another player who interests the Yankees,” Heyman wrote. “He actually outhomered Soto. The rival Blue Jays are in on Santander, who’s seeking five years.”

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 free agent predictions, they had Santander signing a four-year $80 million deal.

“We’ve seen this type of profile command multi-year deals in the $20MM range. Kyle Schwarber signed for four years and $79MM with the Phillies, who then gave Nick Castellanos five years and $100MM that same offseason. It’s been seven years since J.D. Martinez signed for five years and $110MM with the Red Sox, but that’s another example,” the article read.

Santander was a first-time All-Star and first-time Silver Slugger winner in 2025.

Yankees Turn to Pitching After Losing Soto

Following Soto signing a massive 15-year deal with the Mets, the Yankees turned their focus to run prevention.

New York signed starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year deal and then traded for All-Star closer Devin Williams.

“It’s about run prevention and run creation,” Yankees GM Cashman said. “Our goal is always to try to collect as many of the best, talented baseball players that we can. Pitching is practically half your roster, so there’s always needs there and you can never have enough.”

Despite the Yankees not adding any offense, Cashman says the focus is just making the team better in any way possible.

“We want to improve the team and feel really good about it. I’m not there yet,” Cashman said. “There was a lot of waiting that took us up until the Winter Meetings on the Soto decision. Now we’re going to continue doing what we always do. No retreat, no surrender. Just keep laser-focused on the task at hand, which is trying to find the best players you possibly can.”

The Yankees lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.