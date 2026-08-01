New York Yankees Predicted to Land 3-Time All-Star Before Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the days leading up to Monday’s MLB trade deadline.

Reports have connected the Yankees to several players as the front office looks to add bullpen help, a right-handed bat, and a catcher while the team continues to battle injuries across its roster.

Yankees Predicted to Land 3-Time All-Star

On Friday night, ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared on SportsCenter and shared several of his trade deadline predictions, including one involving the Yankees.

While acknowledging that many Yankees fans want the team to land San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, Passan predicted New York will make a rare in-division trade for three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation, but he is expected to resume hitting Saturday. That timeline likely won’t stop the Yankees from pursuing him, especially with catcher remaining one of their biggest needs.

“I know Yankees fans want Mason Miller, but they also want a catcher, and we’re gonna give them an in-division trade in Adley Rutschman,” Passan said. “Now, Adley Rutschman’s on the injured list right now. But the Orioles, who are looking at dealing Rutschman, potentially Jackson Holliday potentially as well, they’re trying to get back to 2023 when they won 101 games, and Adley Rutschman, switch hitter, a leader, is absolutely perfect for the Yankees.”

MLB trade matchmaker ⚾️@JeffPassan picks the best trade candidates for the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers and Brewers 👀 pic.twitter.com/UIUO7cjhmP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2026

Rutschman’s 2026 Season

Rutschman earned his third All-Star selection this season despite appearing in just 67 games.

He’s batting .251 with 30 runs, 62 hits, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs, while posting a .433 slugging percentage and a .764 OPS.

The Yankees have primarily split catching duties between Austin Wells and Ali Sánchez this season. Adding Rutschman would immediately give them an everyday-caliber starter who is still just 28 years old and under club control through the 2027 season.