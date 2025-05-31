Yankees Predicted to Target Emerging Young Star

The New York Yankees have continued their positive momentum from last season as their 35-21 record gives them a six-and-a-half game lead in the AL East division. Key offseason additions, Torpedo bats, and Aaron Judge have carried this team to becoming one of the best in Baseball.

But like most teams, the Yankees are not without their faults. One position specifically has the Yankees ranked toward the bottom of the league. Third base has hampered an otherwise stout Yankee lineup. Many Yankee fans have pleaded to search for external options to address the position ahead of another presumed postseason run.

Jacob Mountz of Yardbarker predicted that New York could target Miami Marlins third baseman Connor Norby at the deadline.

“The Marlins, who once again sit at the bottom of the NL East, will undoubtedly be sellers at the trade deadline. Norby, who combines plus power and exceptional contact-hitting talent with ample speed, will likely receive plenty of attention if he continues on his current trajectory. As things stand, Norby would represent a vast improvement over the Yankees’ existing options.”

A massive hole in the lineup

The Yankees have struggled to find a permanent fixture at the hot corner since the injury to Oswaldo Cabrera. While they do reportedly have plans to move Jazz Chisolm over to third upon return from his injury, that is a risky plan. Chisolm, who also came from the Marlins, has never played the hot corner in the big leagues and is much more natural at second. Adding a player like Norby would not only likely improve the defnese at that spot, but keep the lineup in tact. His addition would give more lineup flexibility to manager Aaron Boone.

Connor Norby with his first career triple! pic.twitter.com/ErUwTlrg2O — Jeremiah Geiger (@JeremiahGeiger2) May 14, 2025

So far this season Norby has slashed .275/.317/.427/.744 with 0.6 bWAR. Additionally his defnese has been solid as well. He has been worth one out above average which is acceptable. Norby is by no means a superstar, but his steady presence at third could be hige for New York.

Its hard to overstate how big of a problem third base has been for New York. They currently rank 27th in the Majors with a .545 OPS from that position group. Norby’s OPS is nearly 200 points higher, making him a significant upgrade.

Despite making the World Series last season, the Yankees ranked below average at third as well. Their .679 OPS at that psoiton was not only below average, bit it potentially limited them from being able to beat the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Norby could also be a future option for the Yankees as well. He is cost controlled for another coupe of seasons before he hits arbitration. Norby is a cost controlled, young player who likely wouldnt cost a whole lot to deal for.

The Marlins would likely be down to trade Norby as part of their presumed sell off come July. The 22-33 Marlins are the definition of sellers, and could get a decent return for the former second round pick. While the Yankees dont have the highest rated farm syetem, they have plenty of young talent to bargain with.