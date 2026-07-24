Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With 6-Foot-4 Pitching Prospect With ‘Diverse’ Arsenal

The New York Yankees plan on doing some buying at the upcoming trade deadline, but that could mean saying goodbye to a top pitching prospect who just made his long-awaited MLB debut.
The Yankees face some big needs, especially on offense where the absence of Aaron Judge has taken the punch out of the lineup. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggested the Yankees will need to part ways with right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez, who is ranked the No. 72 overall prospect and the team’s top pitching prospect.
Yankees May Need to Deal Elmer Rodriguez
Feinsand predicted that the Yankees would need to dig deep into their farm system at this trade deadline, using some of their top prospects to address issues in the infield and at catcher. He suggested that Rodriguez could be the most coveted trade piece for partners.
He noted that the Yankees are top-heavy in their pitching staff, which could give them the leeway to part with Rodriguez in a trade.
“Rodríguez – who may be New York’s most appealing trade chip – has made four starts for the Yankees this season, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in his first taste of the Majors,” Feinsand wrote. “The 22-year-old righty has a 2.85 ERA in 13 Triple-A starts this season, and while Rodríguez could be a piece of the Yankees’ rotation in the future, New York is deep in starting pitching with Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Carlos Rodón, Ryan Weathers, Will Warren and Clarke Schmidt on the 40-man roster and Lagrange on the way.”
Elmer Rodriguez Earned Praise Early This Season
Rodriguez’s journey through the minors and to the Bronx this season has been much-anticipated. MLB.com writer Sam Dykstra noted in April that the 22-year-old excelled at every step of the way through the team’s farm system.
“Rodríguez climbed three levels from High-A to Triple-A while posting a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over a career-high 150 innings. His 176 strikeouts were second-most in the Minors, trailing only Mets righty Jonah Tong’s 179,” Dykstra wrote.
Dykstra added that Rodriguez has some strong natural talent, including a “diverse six-pitch arsenal that works primarily east-west around the zone.”
“He has a pair of traditional fastballs in his four-seamer and sinker, both of which sit around 93-96 mph, and even the four-seamer has more armside run on average (12.1 inches) than it does ride toward the top of the zone (10.2),” Dykstra wrote.
The Yankees are expected to address several issues at the deadline, all with the goal of keeping pace in a competitive AL East. The surging Boston Red Sox have jumped back into contention after their 15-game winning streak, giving the Yankees both competition for a playoff spot and for players at the trade deadline.
The Yankees may need to trade some established players as well. Reporter Devon Platana of SI.com noted that struggling third baseman Ryan McMahon would be one of the most likely to move, along with Anthony Volpe.
“As mentioned earlier, the left side of the Yankees’ infield has left much to be desired,” Platana reported. “Volpe is only one half of the equation, though, as third baseman Ryan McMahon has been just as frustrating, if not more so, as he disappoints despite making $16 million annually.”
Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With 6-Foot-4 Pitching Prospect With ‘Diverse’ Arsenal