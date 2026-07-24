Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With 6-Foot-4 Pitching Prospect With ‘Diverse’ Arsenal

The New York Yankees plan on doing some buying at the upcoming trade deadline, but that could mean saying goodbye to a top pitching prospect who just made his long-awaited MLB debut.

The Yankees face some big needs, especially on offense where the absence of Aaron Judge has taken the punch out of the lineup. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand suggested the Yankees will need to part ways with right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez, who is ranked the No. 72 overall prospect and the team’s top pitching prospect.

Yankees May Need to Deal Elmer Rodriguez

Feinsand predicted that the Yankees would need to dig deep into their farm system at this trade deadline, using some of their top prospects to address issues in the infield and at catcher. He suggested that Rodriguez could be the most coveted trade piece for partners.

He noted that the Yankees are top-heavy in their pitching staff, which could give them the leeway to part with Rodriguez in a trade.