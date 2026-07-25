Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Jazz Chisholm Jr. at Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees could do some addition by subtraction at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, one MLB insider suggests.

While the team has been linked to some big names like San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller and Luis Arraez, the Yankees will likely also swap out some struggling players in need of a fresh start. Reporter Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggested the team could move on from third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., shipping away the struggling infielder for an upgrade.

Yankees May Need to Ship Away Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In discussing the team’s deadline strategy, Sherman suggested that Chisholm would need to go in order to make room for Arraez, if they can land him. The New York Post writer suggested the Yankees could take whatever return they can find for Chisholm.

“I would find a taker for Jazz and get Luis Arraez,” Sherman said. “I don’t trust Jazz’s focus in October.”

Chisholm has been open about his struggles this season, with a slash line of .225/.300/.415 with an OPS of .715. His month of June was particularly brutal, with Chisholm hitting just .177 in 79 at-bats.

Earlier in the week, the third baseman admitted that he’s been in a season-long slump.

“It sucked. I’ve sucked all season,” Chisholm said, via SNY. “The numbers speak for themselves.”

Yankees Expected to Make Other Tough Decisions

As the Yankees reportedly eye some big names to help at the trade deadline, they are also expected to ship out some other key members of the lineup. Reporter Devon Platana of SI.com suggested that both Anthony Volpe and Ryan McMahon could be on the chopping block.

“As mentioned earlier, the left side of the Yankees’ infield has left much to be desired,” Platana reported. “Volpe is only one half of the equation, though, as third baseman Ryan McMahon has been just as frustrating, if not more so, as he disappoints despite making $16 million annually.”

MLB.com writer Mike Petriello suggested the Yankees could be one of the top teams in the running for Arraez, who would add some much-needed pop to the lineup in the absence of slugger Aaron Judge.

The Yankees recently moved Judge to the 60-day injured list, with no clear indication yet whether he will be able to return at all this season.

But Petriello admitted that it could be difficult for the Yankees to find a place for Arraez in the lineup, which would necessitate some other moves to open a spot.