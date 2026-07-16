Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With $16 Million Infielder Amid Struggles

The New York Yankees have some holes to fill before the upcoming MLB trade deadline, but they could also make some subtractions to shore up their lineup.

The Yankees have a dire need for steady hitting to make up for the injured Aaron Judge, especially among their catchers. The team has already been linked to some hot trade targets, though its not yet clear just how aggressive the team will be in filling those needs.

The Yankees could do some strategic selling as well. Reporter Devon Platana of SI.com identified some Yankees players who could hit the trade block in the coming weeks, including an expensive infielder who has failed to produce much for the team.

Yankees Could Part Ways With Ryan McMahon

Platana identified third baseman Ryan McMahon as one of the most likely trade pieces for the Yankees, along with shortstop Anthony Volpe. It could be more urgent for the Yankees to trade McMahon given the relatively large salary he carries.

“As mentioned earlier, the left side of the Yankees’ infield has left much to be desired,” Platana reported. “Volpe is only one half of the equation, though, as third baseman Ryan McMahon has been just as frustrating, if not more so, as he disappoints despite making $16 million annually.”

McMahon has struggled since joining the Yankees last season, hitting a low point this year as he is batting just .214 with a .655 OPS. Platana noted that his performance is “nothing short of underwhelming,” exacerbated by the fact that McMahon has the seventh-highest payroll on the team this season.

While he struggles at the plate, McMahon isn’t exactly offering relief on defense, Platana added.

“The Yankees should do whatever it takes to move on from McMahon and upgrade 3B, as he’s due to make another $16 million next season before becoming a free agent,” Platana wrote. “It’s better to turn the page now when, hopefully, a team will be desperate enough to roll the dice on the former All-Star, rather than losing him for nothing in 2027.”

Platana warned that the Yankees would not get much of a return for McMahon, but that shouldn’t hold them back from making a move if they find a willing trade partner.

“Even if a trade doesn’t yield the biggest return, trading McMahon away would be addition by subtraction, leaving Boone & Co. with one less headache to worry about,” Platana wrote.

Yankees Have Needs to Fill

McMahon could be used as a trade piece to help the Yankees land much-needed help elsewhere on the roster. MLB.com broke down the trade needs for each team, noting that the Yankees are in dire need of a catcher who can swing the bat.