Yankees Promote 18-Year-Old Top-30 Pitching Prospect Before Orioles Game

The New York Yankees play for a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday, after narrowly winning the first two games by 3-1 and 5-3 scores.

The Yankees now sit five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East lead, and 3 1/2 games on top of the Boston Red Sox in the race for the top AL Wild Card position with 36 games left to play.

But before the Yankees finished their series against the Orioles, the organization announced a significant move with one of their fastest-rising young pitching prospects.

Right-hander Chien-Fan Lai was promoted to the FCL Yankees on Wednesday, moving the 18-year-old Taiwanese pitcher out of the Dominican Summer League and onto U.S. soil for the first time in his career. He has yet to record a professional statistic, but the assignment puts him inside daily reach of Yankees player-development staff for the first time.

Chien-Fan Lai’s Path to the Florida Complex League

The right-hander signed with the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on June 23, receiving a bonus of roughly $872,500, one of the largest bonus figures for a pitcher in this year’s international class, according to an MLB.com report on the signing. He was the highest-rated Taiwanese pitcher in the 2026 class and only the third amateur free agent the organization has signed out of Taiwan, following Chien-Ming Wang in 2000 and Fu-Lin Kuo in 2009.

Born in Taitung and a recent graduate of Daxi Senior High School in Taoyuan, Lai stands 6-foot, 180 pounds and throws right-handed.

“A focused and self-assured individual with great aptitude and a desire to improve,” with “a heavy fastball and quality off-speed pitches with solid command,” said Yankees director of international scouting Mario Garza, according to a team press release announcing the signing.

His fastball sits 91-94 mph and has touched as high as 96, with a curveball evaluators view as his best secondary offering. A slider and a developing changeup round out the mix. Lai turned heads representing Chinese Taipei at the 2025 U-18 Baseball World Cup, striking out 14 batters over seven relief innings on the way to a bronze medal.

The Florida Complex League, formerly the Gulf Coast League, is baseball’s entry-level stateside circuit for prospects, with games played at MLB teams’ spring training complexes. Moving from the Dominican academy to the FCL is the next step for a promising international signee, and it signals an organization is happy with a young player’s progress.

Prospect Rankings Point to Rotation Upside

Baseball America slotted Lai at No. 19 on its Yankees Top 30 prospects list in its July update, assigning him a 50/High grade and projecting a floor as a back-of-the-rotation starter with a chance to move quickly once he reached the United States. MLB Pipeline has him inside the Yankees’ Top 30 as well, slotting him at No. 26 in an August update.

Garza said at the time of the signing that Lai had a chance to move quickly through the system, and the six-week turnaround from the Dominican academy to Tampa tracks with that assessment. “Intriguing upside” is how Yankees global player acquisitions supervisor Matt Slater described him in the team statement.