Yankees Prospect Dominating at ‘Oh My God’ Levels

No matter how you look at it, the competition for Florida State League Pitcher of the Month wasn’t really much of a competition.

New York Yankees prospect Griffin Herring earned the honor after a professional debut that was about as dominating as it gets. In four April starts for the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, Herring allowed just 12 hits and one earned run in 23.1 innings, striking out 28 while walking 10.

“Griffin Herring has been ‘Oh my God’ levels of good with the Tampa Tarpons,” said Ryan Garcia of the Empire Sports Media “Fireside Yankees” podcast.

Griffin Herring Named Florida State League Pitcher of the Month

Herring would continue the dominant outings into his second month, although he did earn the first loss of his professional career. On May 1, he gave up one run on five hits, including a solo homer, with no walks and 11 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of a 1-0 loss to the Bradenton Marauders.

“He has been by far the most impressive player for the Yankees at the Single-A level,” Garcia said.

And it hasn’t taken the left-hander very long.

Herring, who turned 22 on Wednesday, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 draft following two memorable seasons with Louisiana State University. As a true freshman in 2023, Herring pitched 34.1 innings across 18 games, allowing 32 hits and 19 walks while striking out 41, helping the Tigers win the College World Series.

The next season, Herring appeared in 21 games, one as a starter, and posted a 1.79 ERA in 50.1 innings, with 67 strikeouts, 13 walks and a KO/9 ratio of 12.0. He earned All-SEC Second-Team honors and was a Second-Team All-American.

But nobody was prepared for Herring, the Yankees’ No. 25 prospect, to have such eye-popping success so quickly. Turns out all he needed was the development of what Garcia said “has quickly become one of the best off-speed pitches in the Yankees’ organization.”

Griffin Herring Produces Mind-Blowing Numbers After Developing Changeup

A relief pitcher in college who relied on his 4-seamer/slider combination, Herring worked on a changeup during the offseason, in hopes of the three-pitch attack boosting his potential as a starter. Apparently, it worked.

“His pitch mix is really, really strong,” Garcia said.

“His changeup is ridiculous, 29.6% whiff rate, and then the slider, a 42.6% whiff rate. That’s his signature pitch. He’s got the fast ball towards the top of the zone, sliders he can throw kind of anywhere low in the zone, and then the changeup he can fade away to righties. He’s got a really, really strong repertoire, and he’s pitched really well.”

Herring has been the lone bright spot for the Tarpons rotation, as none of the other pitchers who have started at least two games has an ERA lower than 5.23. Given his mind-boggling start, it likely won’t be long before Herring is promoted to High-A Hudson Valley.

“He’s continued to be the best pitcher at the single A level this season,” Garcia said.