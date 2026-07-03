Yankees Plan to Recall Minor-League Pitcher With Carlos Rodon on IL

With Carlos Rodon headed to the injured list, the New York Yankees are dipping back into the minor leagues for reinforcements.

Manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins that the club plans to recall pitcher Brendan Beck. The right-hander, who was scheduled to start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, is 7-2 with a 3.07 ERA in the minors this season. In 88 innings (16 starts), he’s struck out 91 and walked 28.

Yankees Have Not Specified Beck’s Role

The Yankees plan to bring back Beck, though they’ve yet to say in what capacity. The 27-year-old pitched in one big-league game earlier this season, allowing two runs over three innings in a 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers on May 7.

Rodon was placed on the IL Friday with left elbow inflammation. The Yankees do not expect his absence to be long-term, but they will need length in the interim. A three-time All-Star, Rodon is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this season.

If the Yankees decide not to start Burke, they could simply move each starter up a day, bumping Ryan Weathers from Sunday to Saturday, because of Thursday’s off day.

New York (48-38) enters its weekend series against Minnesota on a seven-game losing streak.

Beck Missed Extensive Time With Injuries

The Yankees drafted Beck in second round (55th overall) of the first-year amateur draft in 2021. After missing extensive time — including all of 2024 — with arm troubles, Beck finally appears healthy. He turned in his first full season last year, going 13-5 with a 3.36 ERA in 26 games (24 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A. In 131.1 innings, he struck out 123 and walked 36.

“Last year, my goal was just to pitch through the whole season,’’ Beck said, via the NY Post, during spring training. “You’ve got to be able to play. You can’t impact any team if you’re not available. I was able to be there from start to finish and handle the workload again. I made every start in college and that was definitely the type of pitcher I was before I hurt the elbow.”

This season, Beck also made one appearance for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, throwing four shutout innings.