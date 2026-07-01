Yankees Get Alarming Update on Tarik Skubal Trade With Tigers

It looks like the New York Yankees aren’t likely to be adding Tarik Skubal after all.

The back-to-back American League Cy Young winner is one of the biggest names entering the MLB trade deadline next month on August 3. Skubal continues to pitch at a ridiculously high level even after coming back from his elbow nanoscope injury, striking out nine and walking none in his fourth start back since the injury in a 9-3 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Skubal has struck out 30 since his return on June 13.

The Detroit Tigers are 37-49 entering the month of July and obviously don’t appear primed to return to the playoffs for a third consecutive season. While Skubal could very well be moved before the trade deadline, the Yankees probably won’t be one of those teams. According to one source who spoke to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, there’s “no chance” of it happening.

“They’ll check in. But one Yankees-connected person summed up their chances for a Skubal trade this way: ‘No chance. None,'” wrote Heyman.

No Clear Favorites for Tarik Skubal Trade Entering Deadline

Despite the injury hiccup, Skubal is still having a solid year, posting a 3.15 ERA to go with 75 strikeouts. While his ERA is nowhere near close to the 2.45 mark from last season or the 2.49 ERA mark from the previous year, his strikeout rate per nine innings (10.3) remains on par with his career average (10.4).

Heyman makes sure to mention with a month to go before the trade deadline hits, there are no clear-cut favorites for the 29-year-old Skubal, who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

That makes Skubal the hottest commodity entering the trade deadline.

“The Cubs, with 13 pitchers out, are logical. The Phillies are surely concerned about their rotation depth but they need bullpen help, too,” said Heyman. “The Padres have new ownership and like to go for it. The Rays also have a new owner and are said to be looking at it. The Tigers are believed to like Boston’s young pitchers, but presumably so do the Red Sox. The Braves have rotation issues since winter, and the belief is that the Tigers would prefer to send him to the National League. There’s no clear favorite yet. But whoever gets this pitching whiz may become a favorite.”

Yankees Not Necessarily in Need of Tarik Skubal With Current Pitching Staff

The Yankees certainly don’t need another ace, but adding Skubal — the best pitcher in the American League — would help bring them to another level. New York is currently 48-37 and 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East lead. The Yankees’ designated ace Max Fried is having a solid year with a 3.21 ERA. But the pitching staff itself is having a stellar year, leading the major leagues with a 3.36 ERA.

Cam Schlittler is coming off of a rough start in the loss against Skubal — six earned runs, four home runs — but has emerged as a Cy Young candidate and the Yankees’ best pitcher this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and a 3.6 WAR. His ERA and WAR leads all American League pitchers.

The Yankees will probably have to plan for the second half of the season without Skubal and by potentially targeting another pitcher. But considering how the pitching staff has played this year, another starter isn’t a necessity at the trade deadline.