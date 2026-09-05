New York Yankees Receive Major Injury Update on 36-Year-Old Pitcher

The New York Yankees finally seem to be getting healthy again, and while they still have a handful of key players sidelined, they received some major updates Friday.

Before the team began a weekend series in San Diego against the Padres, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and provided notable updates on outfielder Aaron Judge, left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers and right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz.

Yankees Announce Cruz Update

On Aug. 26, it was reported that Cruz had been placed on the IL with a partial right UCL tear and was seeking a second opinion.

A UCL tear often leads to season-ending surgery, and more often than not, Tommy John surgery. That would keep Cruz out for the rest of this season and likely all of next year as well.

However, it seems he’s taking a different route, at least for now.

According to Boone, Cruz will begin throwing in the next few days to see how it feels. The Yankees aren’t ruling out a return this season, but there are no guarantees at this point.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post: “Fernando Cruz has decided to go the conservative route for now with his partially torn UCL, per Boone. Has been feeling better and could start throwing in the next few days. Still TBD whether he will pitch again this season, and surgery could still be an option down the line.”

Fernando Cruz has decided to go the conservative route for now with his partially torn UCL, per Boone. Has been feeling better and could start throwing in the next few days. Still TBD whether he will pitch again this season, and surgery could still be an option down the line. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 4, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Friday night with an 80-60 overall record, putting them 3.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East and American League lead.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would host the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx for a best-of-three Wild Card series.