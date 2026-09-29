Yankees $21 Million Award-Winning Bat in Danger of Benching vs. Red Sox Sparking Anger

The New York Yankees not only faced decisions about the team’s playoff roster, but manager Aaron Boone is staring down a lineup dilemma. A Yankees 2-time All-Star is in danger of coming off the bench during the team’s playoff series against the Boston Red Sox.

According to the New York Post, the Yankees are considering starting Anthony Volpe over former Silver Slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. This means Chisholm could be on the bench for Game 1 of the Red Sox-Yankees series.

“When the Yankees faced a Red Sox lefty in Game 1 of the AL wild-card series last year, Aaron Boone sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the bench, much to his chagrin,” New York Post’s Greg Joyce and Mark Sanchez detailed in a September 29, story titled, “Anthony Volpe in play for Yankees Game 1 start — leaving Jazz Chisholm on bench again.”

“History could repeat itself Tuesday night, with Boone having to decide whether to start the left-handed hitting Chisholm or the right-handed hitting Anthony Volpe at second base against southpaw Payton Tolle.”

Let’s explore the latest MLB news as the Yankees take on the Red Sox in the Wild Card series.

Yankees OF Jazz Chisholm Confirms Potential Anger Over Possible Benching vs. Red Sox

Chisholm faces an uncertain future with the Yankees that extends beyond the Red Sox series. The veteran is set to hit free agency after the season ends.

Chisholm is on a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the Yankees. The slugger has earned $21.6 million over his MLB career.

As for beginning the series on the bench, Chisholm was asked if he would be “angry” about the demotion. It sounds like Boone can expect the 2-time All-Star not to be pleased about the benching if this is how things play out.

“As a competitor, who wouldn’t be?” Chisholm admitted, per New York Post. “It’s the playoffs, you want to play.”

Yankees News: Aaron Boone Considers Starting Anthony Volpe Over Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Ahead of the Wild Card series, Boone confirmed that Volpe is in play to start. Boone admitted that Chisholm’s recent thumb injury could impact his lineup decision.

“Volpe is very much in play,” Boone noted, per New York Daily News. “The platoon stuff is in play there.

“Obviously, Jazz is just coming back from the thumb [injury]. He was able to get a couple games in; would have liked another one or two, but the weather didn’t really cooperate this [past] weekend,” Boone added.

“Anthony’s put himself very much in the mix to be a part of the equation.”