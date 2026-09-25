Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Officially Set: Here’s When They’ll Play

The MLB postseason begins next week, and the standings are setting up a premier matchup.

Following the Boston Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Friday, the Red Sox officially clinched the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

That means they’ll travel for a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees, setting up a rematch of last postseason, which New York won.

When Will the Yankees and Red Sox Play?

Now that the Yankees and Red Sox have officially clinched their matchup, something that had been brewing as the standings took shape over the last month, we know when they’ll face off.

The Wild Card Series has an interesting format. The higher seed hosts all three games over three consecutive days.

This means Boston will play New York at Yankee Stadium beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the series will wrap up on Thursday, Oct. 1, if it goes all three games. If either team wins the first two, the series is over.

“The Rivalry: Wild Card Edition is BACK!” The MLB posted on X. “The @RedSox and @Yankees will battle in the Bronx starting on Tuesday!”

Key Storylines Entering Red Sox-Yankees Series

Injuries are the biggest storyline on both sides, with both teams waiting to see which players can suit up.

Right now, the two biggest names New York is awaiting updates on are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom seem to be trending in the right direction.

As for Boston, the status of All-Star slugger Willson Contreras is the biggest unknown as he tries to work his way back from a hand injury he sustained last week. However, he didn’t sound optimistic when he spoke to the media on Thursday night.

Outside of that, both the Yankees and Red Sox boast two of the best starting rotations in baseball, which could be a major factor in who wins the series and advances in the postseason.