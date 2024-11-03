Yankees Could Pursue Former Cy Younger Winner to Replace Gerrit Cole: Report

The New York Yankees could move on from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole this offseason.

Cole officially opted out of his nine-year $324 million contract on November 2. Cole opted out of the final four years and $144 million left on the deal. But, New York can add an additional year at $36 million to the remaining four years left to keep Cole with the Yankees.

But, if New York decides to not add the extra year, MLB analysts Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic believe the Yankees will pursue Corbin Burnes in free agency.

“If the Yankees choose to void his opt-out, the remaining balance of Cole’s contract would be five years and $180 million,” they wrote in the article. “One could argue that letting Cole walk might be a strategic move for the organization.

“At 34 years old next season and having dealt with an elbow injury this year, there’s uncertainty about whether Cole would command a contract of that magnitude if he were to enter free agency,” they added. “His velocity and swing-and-miss rates declined this season. Potentially due to lingering effects from his spring training elbow issue. Or, the natural progression of aging. Should the Yankees decide to let Cole go, they could explore other options, such as Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, who is four years younger and also available as a free agent.”

Replacing Cole for Burnes would be a bold strategy for the Yankees. Burnes is four years younger than Cole and won the NL Cy Young in 2021, so he could be New York’s ace.

Yankees Expected to Keep Cole

Although the MLB analysts think the Yankees could pursue Burnes in free agency, the expectation is New York will add the extra year to Cole’s deal.

“It is widely anticipated that the Yankees will not allow Cole to test free agency. Given his importance to the franchise alongside Aaron Judge,” they wrote in the article. “Owner Hal Steinbrenner frequently engages with both players to gain insight into clubhouse dynamics…

“Ultimately, though, it is expected that the Yankees will void his opt-out, retaining their best-starting pitcher rather than allowing him to leave the organization,” the article added.

Cole is the Yankees ace and he went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 95 innings. In the postseason, Cole went 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA over five starts.

What Will Burnes Get on The Open Market?

Burnes is one of the top starting pitchers available on the open market.

Burnes completed his one-year $15.637 deal with the Baltimore Orioles. He was the Orioles ace and will have plenty of suitors for him in free agency.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has Burnes as his second-best free agent available and the top pitcher on the open market. The insider has the former Cy Young winner signing a seven-year $247 million deal in free agency.

“This will be the fifth consecutive year that Corbin Burnes finishes in the top eight in Cy Young Award voting. Burnes went 15-9 with 181 strikeouts and 1.096 WHIP in his first season in the American League after the Orioles traded for him in February,” Bowden wrote. “He’s pitched more than 190 innings three years in a row. He’s 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA over 199 games (138 starts) in his career. He will be — and should be — the most sought-after free-agent pitcher this offseason.”

Burnes also had a dominant start in the playoffs going 8 innings allowing 1 run on 5 hits, while striking out 3.