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New York Yankees Reportedly Linked to 27-Year-Old Japanese Slugger

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees‘ focus right now remains solely on this season as they continue their pursuit of a World Series title.

However, general manager Brian Cashman also has to prepare the club for years to come.

On Thursday night, New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees rank among several teams linked to a 27-year-old slugger from Japan if he enters the NPB posting system.

Yankees Linked to Teruaki Sato

The Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have all reportedly expressed interest in Japanese left-handed star Teruaki Sato, who currently plays for the Hanshin Tigers in the NPB.

Sato can play third base and the outfield, while some evaluators believe he could also develop into a formidable first baseman.

Sato’s Baseball Career

Sato made his NPB debut in 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top hitters. In 2025, he won Central League MVP after hitting 40 home runs and posting a .924 OPS.

He also represented Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic alongside stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Seiya Suzuki, Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, all of whom have made the jump from Japan to MLB over the last decade.

In 2026, Sato is batting .319/.407/.619 with 26 home runs across roughly 100 games. He has also hit 66 home runs over the past two seasons.

If he gets posted, Sato will have a 45-day window to negotiate with MLB teams and ultimately sign a contract. If he can’t reach a deal during that window, he’ll return to Japan and won’t become eligible for another posting until the following offseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Reportedly Linked to 27-Year-Old Japanese Slugger

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