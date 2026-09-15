Yankees Rookie George Lombard Jr. Sends Message After First Career Playoff Berth

The New York Yankees secured an 8-3 series-opening win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

However, they found out they had made the MLB postseason in the middle of the game after the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers.

The win sparked a locker room celebration, with several players giving interviews as teammates poured drinks on just about everybody.

One of those players was 21-year-old rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr., who joined the Yankees on Aug. 4 and is now heading to his first career postseason.

Lombard Jr. Reacts to Clinching Playoffs

While it’s been a whirlwind of just over a month in the big leagues for Lombard Jr., he’s adapting very well and has played an integral role in the team’s success over recent weeks.

“It’s been a blur to be honest,” Lombard Jr. said about what’s transpired since being called up. “It’s crazy to think that I was in Somerset to start the year but yeah it’s been awesome and we just gotta keep it going. Like I said, first of many.

“My head’s like an ice cube right now,” he added as his teammates poured beer on him mid-interview.

“First of many.” George Lombard Jr. reacts to the Yankees clinching a 2026 postseason berth. pic.twitter.com/alkToQoGaT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 15, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Stats Since Call Up

Lombard Jr. has been extremely solid at the plate and really good in the field, but his poise may stand out the most. He showed that poise during roughly a five-game stretch when he committed an error in each game.

Yet, despite those struggles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stuck with him, and Lombard Jr. ultimately never wavered despite his young age and playing for a franchise with such high expectations.

He recorded one hit and one run in four at-bats on Monday night, and across 110 at-bats this season, Lombard Jr. has tallied 15 runs, 24 hits, three home runs, and 11 RBIs while posting a .218/.345/.624 slash line.