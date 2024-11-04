Yankees Linked to 44-Home Run Slugger to Replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees focus in the MLB offseason is to re-sign Juan Soto. But, New York has options if Soto walks in free agency.

Soto officially became a free agent on November 4 at 5 p.m. ET. The star outfielder will sign a long-term deal that could reach $700 million. The Yankees are one of the teams who have interest in Soto.

But, if Soto signs elsewhere, MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN believes the Yankees would turn their attention to Anthony Santander to replace Soto.

“The possible expenditure for Soto will have ripple effects on everything else that the Yankees do before and after Soto makes his decision,” Olney wrote. “Given their massive obligations on the books to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees aren’t really in a position to be aggressive in addressing other needs until Soto makes his decision. If Soto signs elsewhere, the Yankees will pivot quickly…

“Switch-hitter Anthony Santander, one of the few available sluggers who could swing from the left side, could take advantage of the Yankee Stadium dimensions in a big way,” Olney added.

Santander completed his one-year $11.7 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles. The outfielder would be a natural replacement for Soto as he can replace him in the outfielder and is a power hitter.

Last season with Baltimore, Santander hit 44 home runs with 102 RBIs which both were a career-high.

Santander Given Qualifying Offer from Orioles

Baltimore gave Santander a qualifying offer which the outfielder is expected to decline.

The qualifying offer is a one-year $21.05 million deal. But, by extending it, Baltimore will receive a draft pick should Santander sign elsewhere.

In The Athletic’s MLB contract projection, they expect Santander to sign a six-year $142 million.

“A lot of teams are looking for corner outfielders with power and there won’t be a lot of those players available via free agency or trades,” the article said. “This season Santander had 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 91 runs scored, all of which were career highs. He’s hit 105 homers over the past three seasons and is still only 30.”

In his MLB career, Santander has hit .246 with 155 home runs and 435 RBIs.

Yankees’ Star Wants Soto Back

New York traded for Soto from the San Diego Padres in hopes of leading the team to a World Series.

However, the Yankees lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. After the loss, Yankees captain Aaron Judge made it clear he wants to see Soto back.

“I would love to see him in pinstripes for quite a long time,” Judge said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also made it clear that he wants to see Soto back.

“I hope he’s here forever,” Boone said.

In The Athletic’s contract projection article, they have Soto signing a 15-year $622 million deal.

“He’s a generational talent who will hit free agency at only 26 and should be able to land a 15-year deal,” the article said. “Most executives believe he’ll end up somewhere between $550 million and $650 million, which will probably limit his market to both New York teams and possibly the Blue Jays. Other teams such as the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers and Nationals also could emerge for Soto.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees last season.