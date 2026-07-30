Yankees Showing Interest in $38 Million Pitcher Before Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are expanding their search for pitching help before the MLB trade deadline, taking a close look at one of their former pitchers who could be ready to leave a crosstown rival.
The New York Mets are expected to be one of the most committed sellers ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, with several players expected to find new homes. That includes former $38 million pitcher Clay Holmes, the former Yankees pitcher who has been working his way back through an injury and made a rehab start.
Yankees Show Interest in Clay Holmes
As MLB.com reported, Holmes is close to making his MLB return at just the right time, with the Mets expected to put him on the trade block.
“Clay Holmes could be one of the Mets’ more popular trade candidates before the Deadline,” the report noted. “The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the Majors since May 15 due to a fractured right fibula, but he’s closing in on a return after making his second rehab start on Tuesday for Single-A St. Lucie.”
The report added that the Yankees are among several teams who took a look at Holmes.
“The Yankees, White Sox, Phillies, Rays, Rangers, Dodgers and D-backs were among the teams with scouts in attendance at Holmes’ latest outing, according to The Athletic,” the report noted. “Holmes can opt out of his contract this offseason to become a free agent and recently said he hadn’t engaged in substantive extension talks with the Mets, making him a likely candidate to be dealt.”
The Mets have several players expected to move before the deadline, including fellow pitcher Freddy Peralta. The team has even seen some big names emerge in trade rumors, including Francisco Lindor.
Clay Holmes May Have Played His Last Game for the Mets
Reporter Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted that the Mets haven’t given any official indication on what they plan for Holmes, who would be slated to start again on August 2, the last day before the trade deadline.
“It remains to be seen if the Mets will use that start as another showcase, or hold Holmes back to ensure his health ahead of the Deadline,” DiComo wrote. “They could also simply trade him before the date in question.”
The Yankees have other priorites at the trade deadline, including the need for a right-handed hitting catcher. General manager Brian Cashman said earlier this month that there was “clearly” a need at catcher, though said he believed Austin Wells could still step up and contribute more this season.
“Obviously, we expect a lot more out of him offensively,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “He knows he can hit. He believes he’s a better hitter than he’s certainly shown this year. That’s tough to deal with, but he’s also mature enough and advanced enough in his career that he understands the importance of (being) behind that plate every single day and your role in limiting runs and helping a pitching staff. He’s done a really good job of separating.”
Yankees Showing Interest in $38 Million Pitcher Before Trade Deadline