Yankees Showing Interest in $38 Million Pitcher Before Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees are expanding their search for pitching help before the MLB trade deadline, taking a close look at one of their former pitchers who could be ready to leave a crosstown rival.

The New York Mets are expected to be one of the most committed sellers ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, with several players expected to find new homes. That includes former $38 million pitcher Clay Holmes, the former Yankees pitcher who has been working his way back through an injury and made a rehab start.

Yankees Show Interest in Clay Holmes

As MLB.com reported, Holmes is close to making his MLB return at just the right time, with the Mets expected to put him on the trade block.

“Clay Holmes could be one of the Mets’ more popular trade candidates before the Deadline,” the report noted. “The right-hander hasn’t pitched in the Majors since May 15 due to a fractured right fibula, but he’s closing in on a return after making his second rehab start on Tuesday for Single-A St. Lucie.” The report added that the Yankees are among several teams who took a look at Holmes.