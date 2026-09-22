Yankees ‘Second Guessing’ Could Derail Playoff Hopes

The New York Yankees are going to the postseason. They already know that to be the case as they begin their final week of the 2026 MLB regular season.

And while they still technically could win the AL East Division, that’s mostly out of reach.

That sets the Yankees up to use this final week to learn. They’ve got six games left to determine how they want to arrange their roster and their lineup for a playoff push.

And while the outfield isn’t healthy — Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge both out — the infield feels like it has an overload of choices.

If not deployed correctly, that overabundance of infielders could come back to haunt the Yankees.

‘Second Guessing’ Trouble

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller broke down in a new article on Monday the fact that the Yankees could use “a sure thing on the left half of the infield.”

They’ve got Luis Garcia Jr. holding down first base since being acquired in a trade from the Washington Nationals.

They’ve got Jazz Chisholm doing his usual thing at second base.

But as for shortstop and third base?

Try a group that includes George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario.

What is manager Aaron Boone supposed to do with that?