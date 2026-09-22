Yankees ‘Second Guessing’ Could Derail Playoff Hopes

The New York Yankees are going to the postseason. They already know that to be the case as they begin their final week of the 2026 MLB regular season.
And while they still technically could win the AL East Division, that’s mostly out of reach.
That sets the Yankees up to use this final week to learn. They’ve got six games left to determine how they want to arrange their roster and their lineup for a playoff push.
And while the outfield isn’t healthy — Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge both out — the infield feels like it has an overload of choices.
If not deployed correctly, that overabundance of infielders could come back to haunt the Yankees.
‘Second Guessing’ Trouble
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller broke down in a new article on Monday the fact that the Yankees could use “a sure thing on the left half of the infield.”
They’ve got Luis Garcia Jr. holding down first base since being acquired in a trade from the Washington Nationals.
They’ve got Jazz Chisholm doing his usual thing at second base.
But as for shortstop and third base?
Try a group that includes George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario.
What is manager Aaron Boone supposed to do with that?
“Aaron Boone is about to be in second guessing hell in October as it pertains to when and where to deploy George Lombard Jr., Anthony Volpe, José Caballero, Amed Rosario and Ryan McMahon at shortstop and third base,” Miller writes.
The Yankees have less margin for error if they indeed don’t have Judge, whose status is yet to be determined. That makes getting all their other decisions right an imperative mandate.
“With the great unknown of Aaron Judge’s calf injury hanging over this team like a steadily deflating balloon, getting those SS/3B decisions correct will be even more crucial,” Miller writes.
But Hey, There’s Good News
There are some places that a surplus is a lot less of a problem.
Take the Yankees’ pitching rotation. They’re ready to get the job done in October.
“Between the big four of Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole and the bullpen trio of Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and David Bednar, the Yankees probably have the most potent postseason pitching staff of them all,” Miller writes.
If anything, the Yankees are going to find themselves in a situation where they have to use one or two effective starting pitchers out of the bullpen, which can always be just a bit risky and unusual.
They’ll also have to answer questions about Gerrit Cole, who hasn’t been as effective this season as in the past, and who because of that has at least some fans clamoring for him not to get playoff starts.
But on the mound in general, the Yankees have more than enough. Even with other troubles, that’s an encouraging place to be heading toward the playoffs.
Yankees ‘Second Guessing’ Could Derail Playoff Hopes