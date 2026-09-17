Yankees Set Worst Kind of All-Time Record

The New York Yankees are having another excellent season, one that already includes a clinched playoff berth.

But somehow, they also just set a franchise all-time record for a particular type of futility.

The record was set Wednesday in Minnesota, when the Twins walked-it-off to win 5-4 in a whopping 13 innings.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th and a run in the 11th. The 12th was scoreless, and then it was a Yankees zero in the top of the 13th, before Victor Caratini’s walk-off single scored Luke Keaschall for the Twins win with no outs in the bottom of the 13th.

If it felt familiar for Yankees fans, that’s because it is.

Yankees Record Set in Extras

No team in New York Yankeeshistory has lost more extra innings games on the road in a season than these Yankees.

They’ve now been walked-off eight times, a franchise record.

A walk-off hit can only occur for the other team when the other team is at home, of course, which is why this is specifically about road games.

The stat came from Baseball Reference’s Katie Sharp, who also notes that no team in MLB this season has given up more walk-off hits than the Yankees:

Yankee 8 extra-inning walk-off losses are the most in a single season in franchise history. https://t.co/2FYoFm3AfC — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) September 16, 2026

The particular pain on Wednesday came in part because the Yankees scored first in both the 10th and 11th.

In the 10th, Ali Sanchez had an RBI single.

In the 11th, Jose Caballero had a sacrifice fly.

Both times, though, the Twins answered, and then they had the final moment for themselves.

It’s rare that games in the era of the bonus runner go 13 innings. That runner is designed to end games earlier.

But on this day, as the Yankees set a negative franchise record, they needed some extra distance into the ballgame.

What This Means

There’s an interesting irony, because a team has to be a certain amount of good even just to force extra innings on the road this many times.

A bad team would just lose in nine innings.

The Yankees, who are 88-64 after Wednesday’s loss, clearly aren’t a bad team. They’ve just been unfortunate.

The extra innings format is mostly a toss-up, although the home team does get to know what’s needed, which is a decent help.

Still, it’s pretty crazy that the Yankees have been this unfortunate in extra innings, particularly on the road. It doesn’t align with the fact that they have such a good record.

It’s the kind of thing that could drive a team crazy, but these Yankees keep finding ways to win other games. They haven’t been driven crazy yet, even now that they’re in record territory.