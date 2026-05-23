Yankees Sign Ex-Brewers Right-Handed Pitcher for Bullpen Help Amid Rays Series

In the middle of a battle between second and first place in the American League East, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game got pushed back to September 22.

On Friday, the Yankees fell the Rays in 4-2 in Game 1.

What would have been the series finale on Sunday, is schedule at 1:35 P.M. EST at Tropicana Field.

Amid the weather drama, the Yankees made a move to add an arm to their bullpen.

New York Yankees Sign RHP Peter Strzelecki to a Minor League Deal

On May 20, right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki was officially released by the Milwaukee Brewers after clearing waivers and electing free agency.

Three days later, the 31-year-old pitcher was signed by the New York Yankees to a minor league contract, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Peter Strzelecki, righthander, signed a minor league deal with the Yankees,” Heyman wrote on X. “Will head to Scranton.”

Strzelecki was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Brewers, and made his MLB debut on June 6, 2022. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, and the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.

However, Strzelecki found his way back to Milwaukee when they signed him to a minor league deal in February 2026. His stint with the team was short, and before he got a chance to step foot on a major league mound, the Brewers DFA’d the 31-year-old.

Strzelecki hasn’t pitched in the MLB since August 12, with the Cleveland. During his brief stint in Cleveland he had a 2.31 ERA over 11 2/3 innings for the Guardians, and has over 83 2/3 career innings with a 3.44 ERA, 24% strikeout rate, and 8.4% walk rate.

Although headed to a new organization, Strzelecki would have to be DFA’d again by the Yankees, and expose him to waivers before getting selected to their active roster. The lack of roster flexibility leads him to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (SWB) RailRiders in Triple-A.