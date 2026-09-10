Yankees Signal New Role for Pitcher Returning From Injury

The New York Yankees are heading toward the stretch run of September, and they’re getting some reinforcements.
Aaron Judge returned from injury earlier this week, a huge boost to the Yanks’ chances this season.
A key pitcher isn’t far behind.
Clarke Schmidt continues his rehab assignment in the minor leagues, and he’s probably getting closer, but it comes with a catch.
Schmidt isn’t going to return this season as a starting pitcher. He’s going to be a reliever.
While that has been discussed already, it was made particularly clear by what Schmidt did on Wednesday night.
Clarke Schmidt Update
Schmidt made his fourth rehab appearance in coming back from his July 2025 Tommy John surgery.
He pitching on Wednesday night for Double-A Somerset, and it was in a very classic relief appearance.
Schmidt went just 1.0 inning, starting a frame and completing it and not coming back for a second one.
In the outing, Schmidt was sharp, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes, allowing one hit and striking out two.
“Based both on the limited time left on the schedule and the Yankees’ current needs, Schmidt is preparing to return in a relief role in 2026 with the expectation he’ll compete for a spot in the rotation in 2027,” MLB.com’s Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru wrote after Schmidt’s rehab appearance.
The Yankees’ bullpen has a bunch of talented arms in it but has had occasional inconsistencies of late that could call for a fresh presence like Schmidt to spruce things up.
Clarke Schmidt MLB Pitching Breakdown
Schmidt has pitched in parts of six MLB seasons, all with the Yankees, but it’s been a long time since he was a relief pitcher.
In 2025, all 14 of Schmidt’s appearances were starts (3.32 ERA).
All 16 of his outings in 2024 were starts, as well, with a 2.85 ERA.
In 2023, Schmidt came out of the bullpen just once while also making 32 starts.
You have to go back to 2022 to see Schmidt as a reliever. That year, he started three games and pitched in relief in 26 games. He even had two saves. In that role, he had a 3.12 ERA.
Across Schmidt’s two prior MLB seasons to that, he started two games and relieved in three.
Clearly, it’s a role he has held before, and Schmidt likely has patterns he can lean on to make it work again.
By the same token, it has been a while. That’s why, in his case, the rehab assignment can almost serve as a two-prong mission. It can ensure that his elbow is at full strength and ready to go after his Tommy John surgery, while also making sure Schmidt remembers his best habits for pitching as a reliever rather than a starter.
If it all works out, it’ll be a big boost for the Yankees just in time for October.
Yankees Signal New Role for Pitcher Returning From Injury