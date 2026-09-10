Yankees Signal New Role for Pitcher Returning From Injury

The New York Yankees are heading toward the stretch run of September, and they’re getting some reinforcements.

Aaron Judge returned from injury earlier this week, a huge boost to the Yanks’ chances this season.

A key pitcher isn’t far behind.

Clarke Schmidt continues his rehab assignment in the minor leagues, and he’s probably getting closer, but it comes with a catch.

Schmidt isn’t going to return this season as a starting pitcher. He’s going to be a reliever.

While that has been discussed already, it was made particularly clear by what Schmidt did on Wednesday night.

Clarke Schmidt Update

Schmidt made his fourth rehab appearance in coming back from his July 2025 Tommy John surgery.

He pitching on Wednesday night for Double-A Somerset, and it was in a very classic relief appearance.

Schmidt went just 1.0 inning, starting a frame and completing it and not coming back for a second one.

In the outing, Schmidt was sharp, throwing 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes, allowing one hit and striking out two.