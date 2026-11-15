Yankees Signing Teruaki Sato Could Require Cody Bellinger Change

There are likely a bunch of MLB teams heavily in pursuit of Teruaki Sato. The New York Yankees certainly seem like one that could be in the mix.

The interesting aspect of the Yankees signing Sato is they actually have two different positions in which they could play him.

One would be third base, which is Sato’s more natural position and a spot in which the Yankees have a more clear need. Ryan McMahon wasn’t the answer at the hot corner anymore in the Bronx.

The other idea being floated is left field, which would involve a bit more player movement for New York.

Possible Cody Bellinger Change

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden is the one who suggested a move for Bellinger if Sato comes to town.

In a new article on Sunday, Bowden says that Sato could play left field and Bellinger could move to center.

Bowden explained it like this:

“I’ve been trying to manifest the Yankees signing Sato, who I think would be the perfect fit for New York. He could either play third base or left field. If Sato were in left, it would allow the Yankees to move Cody Bellinger to center. Sato was the Nippon Professional Baseball league MVP the past two years and even won the NPB triple crown this past season.”

Sato’s bat would be the real point. The defensive arrangement would just be what they have to figure out once they land him.

Spencer Jones Question

The odd part of this Bowden suggestion is that it doesn’t seem to totally account for Spencer Jones, who was impressive in his rookie season.

Jones played some centerfield, but he can also play corner outfield spots.

The Yankees will have to figure out what to do at DH with Giancarlo Stanton, but if Stanton isn’t ready to play, either Aaron Judge or Jones could go to DH.

In reality, they’d love to have to figure this all out. Sato would be a huge addition, the kind that the Yankees of old often pulled off.