New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change During Orioles Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Most recently, the Yankees won the second game of the series 5-3 on Wednesday.

Spencer Jones went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts during the win.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

Ahead of the series finale, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 8/20 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones RF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B G. Cole SP”

After appearing as the team’s No. 6 hitter in Wednesday’s game, Jones has been moved down to the No. 7 spot in the starting lineup. It is the lowest he’s batted over the last seven games. In that short period, Jones went 6-for-26 with a .605 OPS.

Following a hot stretch offensively, Jones has struggled over the past 15 games. In that span, he has a .151 batting average with a .469 OPS.

Overall, the rookie power hitter is batting .212 with 31 hits, seven doubles, one triple, five home runs, 15 runs, 18 RBIs and six stolen bases in 53 games.

Yankees Right Now

After consecutive wins to start the series, the New York Yankees improved to 71-55. They are now 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. New York has gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Gerrit Cole will take the mound as they aim for the sweep over Baltimore. It will mark Cole’s 16th start this season. He enters Thursday’s game with a 6-6 record and a 3.22 ERA in 86.2 innings.

Orioles Right Now

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Orioles 8/20 J. Holliday 2B P. Alonso 1B G. Henderson SS S. Basallo DH C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B D. Beavers LF L. Taveras RF C. Cowser C. Narváez C K. Bradish SP”

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Orioles fell to 61-66. Baltimore has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. They are now 1.5 games behind the third Wild Card berth in the American League.