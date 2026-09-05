New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Hints at Possible Return Date From Injury

The New York Yankees began a series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night and ultimately lost 3-2 in extra innings.

However, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge provided a welcoming sight pregame by taking some batting practice.

He still has some steps left in the process, including facing live pitching, but he’s inching closer to a return and it seems like he can feel it.

Judge Speaks on Possible Return

After hitting, Judge spoke to the media, and reporters asked him about the Yankees’ upcoming game on Sept. 11 against the New York Mets and whether he could return for it.

While he didn’t give a surefire answer, he certainly didn’t rule it out.

“If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch. “It’s going to be a big day. That impacted not only a lot of New Yorkers, but the whole world and our whole country. … I don’t know about playing or not playing, but I’ll definitely be there and soaking it all in.”

Hoch wrote in the same post, “Considering Aaron Judge needs to face live pitching and won’t do that before the Yankees return home, I’m unofficially circling Sept. 11 vs. Mets as a target date.”

Considering Aaron Judge needs to face live pitching and won’t do that before the Yankees return home, I’m unofficially circling Sept. 11 vs. Mets as a target date. Judge was asked about that: “If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” Judge said. “It’s going to… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 5, 2026

Judge’s 2026 Campaign

Judge got off to a good start this season, but a stress fracture in his right rib sidelined him in late May, and he hasn’t played since.

Across 59 games and 214 at-bats, Judge is batting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs while slugging .533 with a .907 OPS.