New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Potential Return

The New York Yankees kickstarted a weekend series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

However, attention was drawn to the pregame as superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was seen taking live batting practice as he continues to inch closer to a return from the IL after being sidelined since May 31 with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Judge Speaks on Anticipated Return

The 34-year-old slugger spoke pregame about his potential return.

“I’m mad how long it has taken. It is what it is,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch. “I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

Aaron Judge, after taking on-field BP for the first time since May 31: “I’m mad how long it has taken. It is what it is. I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 5, 2026

Judge also spoke about the Sept. 11 matchup against the New York Mets, with some believing that could be his target date for a comeback.

“If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” Judge added. “It’s going to be a big day. That impacted not only a lot of New Yorkers, but the whole world and our whole country. … I don’t know about playing or not playing, but I’ll definitely be there and soaking it all in.”

Considering Aaron Judge needs to face live pitching and won’t do that before the Yankees return home, I’m unofficially circling Sept. 11 vs. Mets as a target date. Judge was asked about that: “If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” Judge said. “It’s going to… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 5, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York entered Friday with an 80-60 overall record, putting them second in the AL East and the American League. They’re trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.0 games in both races.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the first round.