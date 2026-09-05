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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Potential Return

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees kickstarted a weekend series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

However, attention was drawn to the pregame as superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was seen taking live batting practice as he continues to inch closer to a return from the IL after being sidelined since May 31 with a stress fracture in his right rib.

Judge Speaks on Anticipated Return

The 34-year-old slugger spoke pregame about his potential return.

“I’m mad how long it has taken. It is what it is,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch. “I wish it was real two months ago, but we’re at this point [now]. We’re getting close. I can’t wait to be back out there.”

Judge also spoke about the Sept. 11 matchup against the New York Mets, with some believing that could be his target date for a comeback.

“If I’m playing or not playing, it’s going to be special,” Judge added. “It’s going to be a big day. That impacted not only a lot of New Yorkers, but the whole world and our whole country. … I don’t know about playing or not playing, but I’ll definitely be there and soaking it all in.”

Yankees Right Now

New York entered Friday with an 80-60 overall record, putting them second in the AL East and the American League. They’re trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 3.0 games in both races.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the first round.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Potential Return

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