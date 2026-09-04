New York Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Sends Out 4-Word Post Before Padres Series

The New York Yankees are coming off a series victory against the Los Angeles Angels that was capped off Wednesday by a dominant performance from ace Cam Schlittler.

Schlittler pitched 8.0 innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

Schlittler Sends Out Social Media Post

While he won’t pitch in this weekend’s series against the San Diego Padres, Schlittler sent out a four-word post on social media Thursday night featuring pictures from his latest outing.

The second-year star wrote, “Eyes can be deceiving.”

Check it out:

It marked his first post on Instagram in eight weeks and received more than 77,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments within 14 hours.

Schlittler’s 2026 Season

The Yankees have the best starting rotation in the majors this season based on team ERA, which currently sits at 3.23.

Schlittler has anchored that rotation all season. He’s also been one of the few pitchers to remain on the mound from start to finish without an IL stint.

He currently owns the best WAR (6.4) and ERA (2.04) in the major leagues. He’s 12-6 across 29 starts with 210 strikeouts in 171.2 innings.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Friday night with an 80-60 overall record. That puts the Yankees 3.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and the best record in the American League.

If the season ended today, New York would hold one of the top three Wild Card spots in the AL postseason. The Yankees would face the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx, with Boston sitting 4.5 games behind New York.

The Yankees will spend three games in San Diego before returning home next week for series against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.