Yankees Star Heliot Ramos Sends Out Bold 4-Word Post Before Mariners Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Seattle Mariners.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves (also at home).

That said, the Yankees lost by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Yankees Star Ramos Sends Out 4-Word IG Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Heliot Ramos sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Getting settled in pinstripes 💪🔥”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@drew_is_andrew13: “San francisco isn’t the same without you. But im glad the Yankees are treating you well. And you are winning more! Congratulations!”

@kusannagii: “i got a crazy feeling you’re gonna be goated tonight idk why”

@shaker_rt123: “Deserved to start winning! Good for you, Ramos”

@tracy_aloha: “🙌🙌🙌🙌 miss u in SF but excited for u in NYC!”

Looking At Ramos

Ramos was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants before a trade sent him to New York earlier this month.

In 2024, Ramos made the MLB All-Star Game.

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and New York Yankees completed a trade today with LHP Henry Lalane and IF Kaeden Kent joining the Giants in exchange for OF Heliot Ramos.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone 66-52 in their first 118 games of the 2026 season.