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Yankees Star Heliot Ramos Sends Out Bold 4-Word Post Before Mariners Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees doubles during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to host the Seattle Mariners.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves (also at home).

That said, the Yankees lost by a score of 2-1 on Sunday.

Yankees Star Ramos Sends Out 4-Word IG Post

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees grounds out during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, Heliot Ramos sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Getting settled in pinstripes 💪🔥”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@drew_is_andrew13: “San francisco isn’t the same without you. But im glad the Yankees are treating you well. And you are winning more! Congratulations!”

@kusannagii: “i got a crazy feeling you’re gonna be goated tonight idk why”

GettyRyan McMahon #19 (C) of the New York Yankees celebrates his tenth inning game winning sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves with teammates Heliot Ramos #34 and Amed Rosario #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

@shaker_rt123: “Deserved to start winning! Good for you, Ramos”

@tracy_aloha: “🙌🙌🙌🙌 miss u in SF but excited for u in NYC!”

Looking At Ramos

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ramos was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants before a trade sent him to New York earlier this month.

In 2024, Ramos made the MLB All-Star Game.

The SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and New York Yankees completed a trade today with LHP Henry Lalane and IF Kaeden Kent joining the Giants in exchange for OF Heliot Ramos.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are currently 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone 66-52 in their first 118 games of the 2026 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Heliot Ramos Sends Out Bold 4-Word Post Before Mariners Series

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