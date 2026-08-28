New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

The New York Yankees fell 5-1 to the Houston Astros on Thursday night, dropping two of three games in the series.

Rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. continued to struggle defensively, committing his sixth error in as many games. No Yankees shortstop had committed an error in six consecutive games since Roger Peckinpaugh did so in 1915.

However, nobody in the clubhouse appears concerned about the rookie’s recent struggles. His teammates have continued to support him, including his middle-infield partner, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. Makes Statement on Lombard Jr.

Following Thursday’s loss, Chisholm Jr. spoke to the media and said he believes Lombard Jr. has handled the adversity extremely well.

“I think he’s handling it great, honestly,” Chisholm Jr. said. “For a kid that age, 21 years old, you know, first time in the league playing for the Yankees in New York, the way he’s going about it doesn’t really phase him. When he’s out there, he’s looking for the next pitch to make the next play. I mean, he’s just playing baseball. That’s all we know how to do.”

“I think he’s handling it great, honestly.” Jazz Chisholm Jr. talks about how George Lombard Jr. is handling his recent defensive struggles: pic.twitter.com/E6NkWEQOuy — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) August 28, 2026

Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Season

Since his Aug. 4 call-up, Lombard Jr. has been very impressive overall, both in the field and at the plate.

He recorded eight defensive runs saved over his first 11 games, ranking among the top five shortstops in the majors in that category despite reaching the mark in far fewer games.

At the plate, he’ll enter his first-ever series against the Yankees’ rival Red Sox batting .264 with 12 runs, 19 hits, two home runs and six RBIs across 72 at-bats and 20 games.