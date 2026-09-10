New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Statement About Injury

The New York Yankees are going for a series sweep on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Ahead of the game, the Yankees announced some notable roster moves as they officially placed star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the IL after he injured his thumb Tuesday night while sliding headfirst into a base.

He’s expected to be sidelined from any baseball activities for at least 7-10 days. The goal is then for him to ramp back up, which, if he’s lucky, could get him back by the very end of the regular season later this month.

Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Statement on Injury

The second baseman spoke to the media on Thursday and gave some insight into his anticipated recovery timeline while wearing a brace on his thumb.

Chisholm Jr. reportedly said he was “confident in my healing abilities,” and he expects to play before the regular season concludes. He’s particularly eyeing the final two series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

Via MLB reporter Bryan Hoch: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right thumb sprain) said he expects to play before the end of the regular season. He anticipates returning when the Yankees are back from their upcoming road trip.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right thumb sprain) said he expects to play before the end of the regular season. He anticipates returning when the Yankees are back from their upcoming road trip. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 10, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season

This season, Chisholm Jr. has appeared in 134 games for the Yankees and is batting .232 with 68 runs, 107 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases, while slugging .403 with a .715 OPS.

Chisholm Jr. struggled to find a consistent rhythm at the plate for most of the season, but he finally started to find some consistency before the injury.