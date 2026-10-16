Yankees’ Teenage Signee From 1950s Dies at 87

Marion — they called him Bud — Zipfel died this week.

The former Major League Baseball player was 87 years old.

Zipfel’s obituary shared that he “peacefully passed” at Highland Health Care Center in Illinois.

Zipfel had a baseball journey that included the New York Yankees, Anaheim Angels and Washington Senators.

Bud Zipfel and the Yankees

Zipfel grew up in Belleville, Illinois, and he caught the eye of the mighty New York Yankees.

The Yanks signed Zipfel on June 15, 1956. He was 17.

Zipfel then traveled throughout the Yankees’ minor league system.

He began at Class B Quincy in the Illinois-Indiana-Iowa League in 1956. In 45 games there, he batted .176.

Then it was off to Class D Greenville in 1957 in the Sooner State League. He found his groove there, hitting .267 in 116 games with 19 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs as an 18 year old.

Zipfel went to Auburn in the New York Penn League for 1958 and slugged 21 home runs in 121 games while driving in 89 runs and hitting .271.

The Yankees had Zipfel at Fargo-Moorhead in the Northern League in 1959, and he posted a .300 average with 27 doubles, 11 triples, 17 homers and 104 RBI.

His final year in the Yankees’ system came with Binghamton in the Eastern League in 1960. He hit .271 with 30 doubles, eight triples, 28 homers and 107 RBI.

Zipfel was drafted by the Angels in the 1960 expansion draft, but they quickly traded him to the Washington Senators. After a stint with the then-minor league Houston Buffs, Zipfel made his MLB debut in 1961 with the Senators. In 50 games, he batted .200 with seven doubles, five triples and four home runs.

Zipfel got 68 more MLB games with the Senators in 1962 and batted .239 with six homers. That was his final big league action.

He kept playing throughout the minor leagues at Syracuse, San Diego, Macon, Knoxville, Jacksonville, Arkansas and Tidewater before retiring after the 1966 season.

“His name graced the title of Aaron to Zipfel, a 1985 book chronicling every major league player who debuted in the 1960s, by Rich Marazzi and Len Fiorito,” according to Zipfel’s obituary.

Bud Zipfel After Baseball

Zipfel put together a quality post-playing career.

“He continued his success as a salesman and entrepreneur, as he proudly owned and operated an insurance and real estate business for more 50 years in Belleville,” his obituary reads. “Bud shared both his personal and professional life with his spouse, Jackie Elmore for 46 years. Together they built a lasting partnership rooted in love, dedication, and mutual support.”

Zipfel’s life was just beginning when he signed with the Yankees at 17, but he made sure to live his entire life to the fullest.

His obituary includes: “Known for his witty personality, his outgoing nature, and his big heart, Bud left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him.”