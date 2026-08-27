Yankees Announce Decision on Former Top 10 Prospect Before Astros Game

The New York Yankees send their ace, Gerrit Cole, to the mound Thursday — weather permitting — to try to nail down a series win against the American League West-leading Houston Astros, after the two teams split the first two contests of the three-game set.

With the Boston Red Sox idle, the Yankees have a chance to push their lead in the race for the top AL Wild Card spot to three full games over their arch-rivals.

Before the Astros game, the Yankees announced a decision on a roster move with one of their most prized pitching prospects, who only last year ranked as No. 9 in the New York system, per MLB Pipeline, before an arm injury requiring surgery set him back.

That pitcher is Chase Hampton, and Thursday’s roster move had nothing to do with a new injury. The Yankees’ Double-A affiliate activated the right-hander from the temporarily inactive list on August 27, 2026, according to MiLB.com‘s transaction records, ending an 18-day gap and returning him to Somerset’s rotation. The move landed alongside other Double-A moves, including the promotions of Trent Sellers and Harrison Cohen from Triple-A and the assignment of Luis Velasquez to High-A Hudson Valley.

Hampton had been placed on the temporarily inactive list on August 9, according to the Somerset Patriots’ team social media account. The designation typically covers short absences outside a standard injured list stint — family matters, personal circumstances, a brief developmental pause — rather than a new physical setback, and nothing in the transaction record points to a fresh injury.

Chase Hampton’s Long Road Back From Elbow Surgery

Hampton’s entire 2026 season has been about recovery. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2025, an operation that wiped out that whole campaign and followed a spring bullpen session that left him in discomfort, according to a CBS Sports report.

The rehab assignment stretched across three levels this year, from Single-A Tampa on May 8 to High-A Hudson Valley on May 26 to Somerset on June 12. The results since the return have been rough — an 0-6 record with an 8.19 ERA across 48.1 innings in 2026, according to Baseball Savant data, including a 9.93 ERA over nine starts at Double-A before this month’s inactive-list stint.

NEW YORK YANKEES STARTING LINEUP SP: Gerrit Cole (RHP) • 7-6, 3.11 ERA August 27, 2026 • Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY • 7:05 PM EDT • Astros at Yankees # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Trent Grisham CF .219 .416 2 Ben Rice DH .251 .529 3 Luis García Jr. 1B .287 .562 4 Cody Bellinger LF .258 .423 5 George Lombard Jr. SS .265 .368 6 Spencer Jones RF .234 .425 7 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B .226 .403 8 Austin Wells C .182 .297 9 José Caballero 3B .233 .371 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG).

How Chase Hampton Became a Yankees Pitching Prospect

Aubrey Chase Hampton was born in Longview, Texas, and grew up in nearby Kilgore. He pitched two seasons at Texas Tech before the Yankees popped him in the sixth round, 190th overall, in the 2022 draft, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Steve Adams.

His rise looked fast before the injuries piled up. In his 2023 professional debut, Hampton posted a 3.63 ERA with 145 strikeouts across 106.2 innings between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, pushing him as high as the organization’s No. 4 overall prospect on some boards behind a fastball that touched 99 mph, plus a slider and curveball scouts have praised.

New York added him to the 40-man roster in November 2025, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft. Adams described him at the time as a prospect who could pitch his way into a late-2026 look if he stayed healthy, though he called Hampton “a more realistic 2027 rotation candidate.”

That timeline has grown murkier since. A lost 2025 season and an uneven return have turned Hampton’s immediate value into a question of health and development, not imminent innings in the Bronx.