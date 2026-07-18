Yankees Face Trade Deadline Warning After Dire Aaron Judge News

The New York Yankees have plenty of question marks across their roster as they near the trade deadline, namely the health and return of star Aaron Judge.
The uncertainty surrounding Judge could force the team into taking an aggressive approach to adding talent, one team insider suggested. Reporter Mike Lupica suggested in an MLB.com article that general manager Brian Cashman needs to go “all-in” at the deadline, with Judge potentially not returning until the final days of the summer.
Yankees Have Some Big Holes in Lineup
Lupica noted that the Yankees have plenty of needs, with both Judge and Giancarlo Stanton out and Max Fried just making his first rehab start on Friday. Pitcher Carlos Rondon also threw his first bullpen session late this week, Lupica added.
“So they’re down big players,” Lupica wrote. “But then so are the Red Sox, who’ve basically been without Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony (their best player a year ago) and still managed to win 11 in a row through Friday night and play their way into a Wild Card spot.”
Though the Yankees have some key players in line to return — including Judge — Lupica suggested the team would still need to take an aggressive approach to adding talent.
“Does Cashman need to go all-in if he is confident that Judge will be back even by September? He does,” Lupica wrote. “It is because of Judge. He has become one of the great Yankees, hitting 50 home runs more than four times, the same as Babe Ruth did. Judge also hit 62 in a season and has been MVP three times.”
Lupica added that the urgency extends beyond this season alone, with Judge now 34 years old and the team struggling when he’s out of the lineup.
“The Yankees have won a lot with Judge, though, across his 10 years, starting with when the Yankees made it to Game 7 against the Astros when he was a rookie. Just not enough winning in October and November,” Lupica wrote. “There is always urgency for the Yankees to win at that time of year because of a grand history that includes 27 World Series and 41 pennants. There is more urgency now because of Judge — because of his age.”
Yankees Get Rough News on Aaron Judge
Judge told reporters this week that he is making some progress in his return to the field, but will be out for at least a few more weeks.
“Some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple (of) weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing,” Judge said.
The Yankees are desperate to maintain ground in the playoff race, with the Red Sox surging behind them after 11 straight wins. The team has struggled at the plate since Judge went out, and the prospect of him missing more than a month could push Cashman into the aggressive approach that Lupica suggested.
Yankees Face Trade Deadline Warning After Dire Aaron Judge News