Yankees Face Trade Deadline Warning After Dire Aaron Judge News

“Does Cashman need to go all-in if he is confident that Judge will be back even by September? He does,” Lupica wrote. “It is because of Judge. He has become one of the great Yankees, hitting 50 home runs more than four times, the same as Babe Ruth did. Judge also hit 62 in a season and has been MVP three times.”

Lupica added that the urgency extends beyond this season alone, with Judge now 34 years old and the team struggling when he’s out of the lineup.

“The Yankees have won a lot with Judge, though, across his 10 years, starting with when the Yankees made it to Game 7 against the Astros when he was a rookie. Just not enough winning in October and November,” Lupica wrote. “There is always urgency for the Yankees to win at that time of year because of a grand history that includes 27 World Series and 41 pennants. There is more urgency now because of Judge — because of his age.”

Yankees Get Rough News on Aaron Judge

Judge told reporters this week that he is making some progress in his return to the field, but will be out for at least a few more weeks.

“Some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple (of) weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing,” Judge said.

The Yankees are desperate to maintain ground in the playoff race, with the Red Sox surging behind them after 11 straight wins. The team has struggled at the plate since Judge went out, and the prospect of him missing more than a month could push Cashman into the aggressive approach that Lupica suggested.